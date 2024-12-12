Singapore's First MINISO IP Collaboration Pop-Up Store Debuts at the Heart of the City, Unveiling Blind Box Wonders for the Holiday Season

Strategically located in the heart of Funan, the pop-up store is nestled near Singapore's iconic landmarks, including the Merlion, National Museum of Singapore, and National Gallery Singapore. The 70-square-meter store showcases over 600 products, featuring collaborations with popular IPs such as Sanrio, Disney, Pokémon, Teletubbies, and Harry Potter. Highlights also include the highly sought-after Latte Baby and the Singapore-exclusive debut of the Kandyland-themed blind box. With over 30 limited-edition blind boxes on display, the store has become an irresistible destination for collectors and fans.

On December 7, the grand opening welcomed thousands of fans, breaking sales records for similar pop-up stores in the brand's overseas markets. Lots of blind box enthusiasts engaged in interactive activities, amplifying the excitement of the unboxing experience. "We're thrilled to be opening our pop-up store in such a prime city-center location. This is an innovative approach to our store format in Singapore," said Bella Tu, Vice President and General Manager of MINISO Overseas Directly Operated Markets. "We will continue to offer consumers innovative shopping experiences and beloved IP products in the future."

MINISO has made an impact on the global market by releasing over 200 blind box products annually, a strategic category that has sold more than 30 million pieces in the first three quarters of 2024. Featuring collaborations with iconic brands such as Disney, Sanrio, and Minions, MINISO's blind box collections consistently captivate collectors worldwide. The pop-up at Funan marks the second stop of the 2024 MINISO Blind Box Carnival, following a successful debut in Indonesia, where it delighted enthusiasts with innovative product designs and engaging activities.

Spreading Joy in Singapore: MINISO's Thematic Stores and Festive Pop-Ups

Singapore, as a dynamic global destination, holds a strategic position in MINISO's Southeast Asia markets. With established stores in prominent locations like Lucky Plaza, NEX Shopping Mall, and Jurong Point, the brand continues to merge IP collaborations and innovative retail concepts to engage its diverse customer base. Since opening the first IP Collection Store in VivoCity Mall last year, MINISO has expanded its footprint with thematic locations, including the Loopy-themed store at the Singapore Changi Airport and the IP Collection Store at VivoCity.

The vibrant pop-up store at Funan continues MINISO's festive tradition in Singapore. It is more than just a shopping spot; it's a celebration of creativity and fandom, providing fans with a unique chance to dive into the world of their favorite characters and collectibles. As the holiday season unfolds, this pop-up captures the holiday spirit through exclusive offerings and engaging experiences and is set to be a standout attraction for both locals and tourists looking for an unforgettable retail experience in Singapore.

