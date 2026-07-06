Singapore's NestBloom Introduces Five-Minute Bird's Nest In Thailand

NestBloom showcases its freeze-dried Bird's Nest Blooms at the Singapore Boutique Fair in Bangkok, blending traditional wellness with modern food innovation.

BANGKOK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird's nest, a delicacy that traditionally takes hours to prepare, is now available in a version that takes five minutes. Singapore wellness brand NestBloom made its Thailand debut today, launching its freeze-dried Bird's Nest Blooms at the Singapore Boutique Fair in Bangkok.

The product is handcrafted into floral shapes using a proprietary freeze drying process inspired by traditional Chinese wellness recipes. Simmered for more than four hours beforehand, the bird's nest retains up to 95 percent of its nutrients while extending shelf life without preservatives.

The blooms unfold within minutes when hot water is added, offering a dessert and sensory experience. This makes bird's nest more accessible to busy consumers without losing its traditional quality and authenticity.

NestBloom, distributed by Love & Bloom Pte Ltd and based in Singapore, has also applied the same freeze drying method to other product lines, including fish maw and snow fungus, as part of its regional expansion across Southeast Asia.

Love & Bloom Pte Ltd Business Director Jean Ng said many traditional Asian wellness foods have become difficult to fit into modern routines.

"At NestBloom, we aim to preserve these traditions while reimagining them through innovation, design and food technology.

"We hope our products inspire a younger generation to reconnect with their cultural heritage in a way that feels relevant, beautiful and convenient," she said.

Jean Ng said the Thailand entry reflects a broader shift toward preventive wellness and functional nutrition, including consumer interest in beauty, immunity and healthy ageing. She said functional foods, which offer benefits beyond basic nutrition, are among the country's fastest growing food categories, driven by rising health awareness and higher disposable incomes.

She added that Bangkok's position as a regional hub for luxury retail and wellness brands, which draws affluent consumers and wellness travellers from across the region, supports demand for heritage ingredients presented in modern formats.

Jean Ng said this is part of a wider move toward modern interpretations of traditional Asian wellness, allowing the brand to reach both Thai consumers and international visitors familiar with Asian wellness products from Singapore.

NestBloom is positioned for personal use, gifting and postnatal wellness, and is expanding across Southeast Asia through retail partnerships, wellness collaborations and international distributors.

The Bird's Nest Blooms are available for visitors to experience at the Singapore Boutique Fair in Bangkok. Those interested in partnership opportunities or product availability can contact the NestBloom team or visit www.nestbloom.com.

About NestBloom

NestBloom is a Singapore premium wellness brand distributed by Love & Bloom Pte Ltd, dedicated to reinventing traditional Asian nourishment through modern food innovation. Using proprietary freeze-drying technology, the company creates premium wellness products that preserve natural nutrition, while offering exceptional convenience and elegant presentation.

Its signature Bird's Nest Blooms transform one of Asia's most treasured delicacies into a five-minute wellness experience, combining heritage recipes with contemporary aesthetics. The brand has expanded into additional wellness categories including fish maw and snow fungus products, serving consumers who value health, beauty, and premium gifting.

NestBloom has been featured in Tatler and CNA Luxury and continues to expand across Southeast Asia through strategic retail and distribution partnerships.

SOURCE NestBloom