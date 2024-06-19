Singapore's Top SMEs Evolves as the Singapore Market Revolutionise

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated SME100 Awards 2024 Singapore ceremony took place at the prestigious Marina Bay Sands, commemorating the brand's 15th anniversary. This year, 28 exceptional SMEs took centre stage, showcasing their unparalleled growth and evolution in their respective industries.

These SMEs have demonstrated remarkable adaptability and resilience, evolving with the market's demands. As Singapore's economy evolves, SMEs are now required to meet stringent sustainability requirements to maintain their competitive edge and relevance.

Congratulations to the Winners of 2024 Singapore SME100

"As we continue to navigate a rapidly changing market, the focus on digital adoption, particularly generative AI solutions and the urgent need for sustainable business practices underscore the dynamic landscape that these SMEs are mastering. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability sets a new benchmark for excellence in the Singapore business community." said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International.

A total of 242 Singapore SMEs are nominated for the 2024 program. Upholding its reputation for rigour, the SME100 Awards maintained its stringent evaluation criteria for all nominees. This comprehensive process encompassed a five-step methodology, combining qualitative and quantitative analyses alongside mandatory audits and comprehensive assessment. Emphasising growth metrics such as turnover, profit, and market share, alongside evaluating resilience factors like best practices, sustainability, and vision, the process remained steadfast in identifying excellence among the country's SMEs.

The evening's highlights included the presentation of two additional awards: the Sustainable Brand Awards, bestowed upon 7 Singaporean brands committed to sustainable practices and environmental stewardship, and the Women Entrepreneur Awards, celebrating the accomplishments and achievements of women in business.

The SME100 Awards serves as a pinnacle of trust and a benchmark of reliability for business owners. Be it for business ventures or attracting investors and clients in both foreign and domestic markets alike, the SME100 Awards has become the beacon of attention on all platforms that matter across all industries. Singapore is one of the four ASEAN member countries to organise SME100 Awards, besides Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

The official auditor of the SME100 Awards Singapore is Baker Tilly Singapore, while AmCham Singapore and EuroCham Singapore are among the supporting organisations.

For more information about the SME100 Awards 2024 Singapore and a complete list of winners, please visit www.sme100.asia.

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE SME100 AWARDS 2024 SINGAPORE IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

Ase Education Group Pte Ltd Asia Paint (S) Pte Ltd Asia Properties & Assets Consultancy Pte Ltd Ca Lab Pte Ltd (CA Lab Pte Ltd) Centricore (S) Pte Ltd Centrics Networks Pte Ltd Comm360 Pte Ltd Craftwork Pte Ltd Delsson Singapore Pte Ltd Gainmax Construction & Engineering Pte Ltd (Gainmax Group) Griffin Protection Integrated Security Pte Ltd Hub Distributors Services Pte Ltd Hustle & Bustle Pte Ltd Innoveng (S) Pte Ltd Jpn Industrial Trading Pte Ltd (JPN Industrial Trading Pte Ltd) Mekar Weddings Pte Ltd Muzart (Sg) Pte Ltd (Muzart (SG) Pte Ltd) Perfect Technology (S) Pte Ltd Propertylimbrothersmedia Pte Ltd (PropertyLimBrothers) S&P Manpower Agency Pte Ltd Sg Gdw Supplies Pte Ltd (SG GDW Supplies Pte Ltd) Soe & San Pte Ltd Steel Plus Trading Topzone E&C Pte Ltd Uwing International School Pte Ltd W.L.P Pte Ltd Worldscan Engineering Pte Ltd Youle Pte Ltd

THE BMI SUSTAINABLE BRAND AWARDS 2024

Centricore (S) Pte Ltd Comm360 Pte Ltd Craftwork Pte Ltd Gainmax Construction & Engineering Pte Ltd (Gainmax Group) Griffin Protection Integrated Security Pte Ltd Steel Plus Trading Worldscan Engineering Pte Ltd

THE BMI WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2024

Ms. Li Yang - Ase Education Group Pte Ltd Ms. Irene Khor - Gainmax Construction & Engineering Pte Ltd (Gainmax Group) Ms. Evelyn Tan - Innoveng (S) Pte Ltd

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of SGX-listed Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Email: [email protected]

