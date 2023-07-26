SingNow 7th Anniversary: A Journey Beyond Limits - Honoring Users & Embracing Innovation

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2023, Vietnam's leading online karaoke application SingNow will officially turn a new age, marking the 7-year milestone of establishment and development in Vietnam. To celebrate this journey, a series of special events will be held by SingNow in both offline and online formats.

For the online form, a series of welcome events "The Voice Of Memories", "SingNow Universe - Clan Space Station" will be held in the form of a karaoke room, livestream, etc. The series of events is not only attractive in form, diverse in rules but also extremely appealing with the total prize value that SingNow prepares for users up to 100,000,000 VND in cash.

Besides, SingNow will hold a great celebration, demonstrating the goal of "Beyond all limits" - the promise of a breakthrough in the upcoming time and gratitude to the entire user community and staff who have accompanied the application during its impressive development journey. At the same time, the clans of SingNow will be honored, creating an exchange space, connecting the user community with the production team, eliminating all distances between the two sides.

SingNow promises to overwhelm attendees with a huge investment in ideas and forms. Attendees will receive souvenirs right at the Lobby Entrance after confirming the information. This is also where the "Time Science and Technology Corridor" was erected to evoke user memories of SingNow's important development milestones. Next, "Planet Wall of SingNow Clans" will be the place to honor and thank the loyal users who have accompanied the application. In addition, the space "SingNow Universe Honors Wall" is also designed to honor individuals and groups who have made great contributions to the development and enhancement of this application.

SingNow's 7th birthday is an opportunity to mark a proud journey that SingNow has come across. Overcoming countless challenges, from a simple karaoke application, SingNow has constantly innovated and upgraded to become a multi-featured karaoke entertainment platform, meeting the diverse needs of millions of users. During the long journey, SingNow is gradually asserting its position as one of the leading online karaoke applications and will continue to be a reliable destination where people can sing together, bond together and create memorable memories.

