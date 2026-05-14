SingPost and Fullerton Health to Collaborate on Healthcare Logistics and Last-Mile Medical Delivery

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Post Limited ("SingPost") and Fullerton Healthcare Group Private Limited ("Fullerton Health") have today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to explore the co-development of a robust, integrated healthcare delivery ecosystem.

(Left to right) Mark Chong, Chief Executive Officer, SingPost; Andy Lim, Head of Commercial, SingPost; Derrick Chan, Managing Director, Singapore and Malaysia, Fullerton Health; Ho Kuen Loon, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Fullerton Health.

As Singapore becomes a "super-aged" society in 2026[1], the need for a resilient medical supply chain has never been more acute. This collaboration seeks to explore possibilities to leverage SingPost's nationwide and community infrastructure with the clinical and pharmaceutical expertise of Fullerton Health.

"We have been developing our end-to-end logistics solutions predicated on our pervasive nationwide infrastructure to serve the healthcare community. The MOU signifies our intention to leverage on our extensive logistics and warehousing capabilities to build innovative solutions with Fullerton Health's clinical expertise, and lay the infrastructure that can serve the future of healthcare and medicine delivery in Singapore. We believe that our ability to deliver medicine to every household will support Fullerton Health's ambition to extend its reach to customers islandwide," said Mark Chong, Chief Executive Officer, SingPost.

Ho Kuen Loon, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Fullerton Health, said, "As Singapore's healthcare needs continue to evolve with an ageing population, Fullerton Health is taking meaningful action to advance our core belief in patient-centric care and our purpose of providing seamless, accessible and trusted healthcare for all. Partnering with a trusted logistics provider like SingPost is a significant milestone for Fullerton Health, as we look to strengthen the links in our healthcare value chain and to enhance access to medical care across different community segments and all corners of Singapore, regardless of location."

Aligning with National Health Priorities

As Singapore's national health strategies increasingly prioritise community-anchored care with "Ageing in Place" and "Age Well Neighbourhoods" initiatives[2], there is a growing requirement for a resilient, medical-grade supply chain. SingPost and Fullerton Health intend to evaluate how their combined capabilities can support the direction of national initiatives and facilitate more efficient medication fulfilment within residential neighbourhoods.

The partnership marks a definitive step in SingPost's strategic evolution to diversify its logistics portfolio, identifying Healthcare as a focus sector alongside its established eCommerce operations.

The collaboration also enables Fullerton Health to leverage its existing healthcare infrastructure and clinical expertise, while strengthening the downstream elements of its healthcare value chain. This integrated approach supports the Group's broader strategy to deliver sustainable, end-to-end healthcare solutions in line with Singapore's evolving care delivery needs.

About Singapore Post Limited (SingPost)

Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has approximately 3,000 employees. Since its inception in 1858, the company has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. www.singpost.com

About Fullerton Health

Established in 2010, Fullerton Health is an integrated healthcare solutions provider in Asia Pacific. Operating across nine markets, the Group runs approximately 550 healthcare facilities and partners with more than 20,000 providers, delivering a range of healthcare services including managed care, primary care, diagnostics, specialty services and ancillary healthcare solutions.

Supported by a workforce of almost 8,000 employees, Fullerton Health serves over 26,000 corporate clients and 4 million lives across the region, and facilitates more than 14 million healthcare transactions annually. Combining clinical excellence, corporate healthcare expertise and digital innovation, Fullerton Health is committed to delivering seamless, accessible and trusted healthcare for all.

For more information, visit https://www.fullertonhealth.com/.

[1] Label defined as when 25% of the population is 65 years of age or older. Source: https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/2026-outlook-whats-next-for-health-and-the-top-stories-of-2025 [2] Source: Remarks by Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister For Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, at doorstop interview on Age Well Neighbourhoods

https://www.moh.gov.sg/newsroom/remarks-by-mr-ong-ye-kung--minister-for-health-and-coordinating-minister-for-social-policies--at-doorstop-interview-on-age-well-neighbourhoods/

SOURCE Singapore Post