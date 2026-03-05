Sengkang Green Primary School and SingPost Launches Young Philatelists School Programme As CCA

SINGAPORE, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Sengkang Green Primary School will launch its Young Philatelists Club as a Co-Curricular Activity (CCA) for Primary Three students.

The initiative, first introduced by SingPost in October 2025 with Sengkang Green Primary School as the pilot, will see an inaugural intake of thirty Primary Three students. The Young Philatelists Club leverages the educational potential of postage stamps, which open windows to national identity, history, culture, geography, design and communication.

"The Young Philatelists Club is not just about collecting stamps; it is about the study of stamps. Stamps tell stories, and a well-curated collection transforms stamp collecting into a pathway for self-directed learning, and an immersive exploration of Singapore's past and present, our unique culture, architecture, biodiversity, technological developments, and many more," said Mr Gau Poh Teck, Principal of Sengkang Green Primary School.

"By introducing the Young Philatelist Club as a CCA, we are providing a unique platform to nurture the core SKGian learning dispositions. Through the patient art of stamp collecting, our students develop the curiosity to explore different cultures and the grit required to build a meaningful collection. I hope this club inspires our SKGians to be inventive and globally-minded, fostering a lifelong appreciation for history and the world around them." Ms Neo Su Yin, Chief Operating Officer, SingPost, welcomed the milestone and reaffirmed SingPost's commitment to supporting schools in growing the next generation of stamp enthusiasts.

"We are delighted that Sengkang Green Primary School has taken the Young Philatelists School Programme a step further by embedding it as a CCA," said Ms Neo. "Seeing a school principal who is also an avid philatelist share his passion with students is exactly what we hoped this programme would inspire. Stamps may be small, but they open up big conversations about who we are, where we come from and how we connect with the world. We look forward to working with more schools to create similar opportunities for students to explore this rewarding and meaningful hobby."

The Young Philatelists School Programme is part of SingPost's broader effort to preserve and promote Singapore's philatelic heritage, while helping students develop curiosity, critical thinking and an appreciation for art, design and history through hands-on learning with stamps.

In addition to the programme, SingPost is also developing a digital repository of Singapore's national stamps to make the archives more easily accessible to schools and the wider public. This digital resource hub will serve as a shared platform showcasing an important part of the nation's heritage.

How to Join the Young Philatelists School Programme

Schools keen to start a philately club can approach SingPost for a "starter pack" of stamps. These resources will enable schools to set up their own clubs and inspire students to discover the rich stories behind each stamp. Schools or members of the public interested in the Young Philatelists School Programme are invited to contact SingPost via www.singpost.com/youngphilatelists for more information or to get involved.

