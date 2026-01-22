SingPost and SkyNet Worldwide Express Establish Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Enhance eCommerce Logistics in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Post Limited (SingPost), Singapore's national postal service, and SkyNet Worldwide Express (SkyNet), the world's largest independently owned express network, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership in Singapore to enhance Express and eCommerce solutions across the Asia Pacific region.

Effective 1 January 2026, SingPost has become the exclusive partner for SkyNet Worldwide Express in Singapore. Under this collaboration, SingPost will represent the SkyNet brand locally, delivering a comprehensive suite of international express and eCommerce services to SkyNet's global clientele.

Neo Su Yin, Chief Operating Officer, Singapore Post Limited, said: "This partnership is a significant step forward in enhancing our Express and eCommerce services. By combining our comprehensive delivery network with SkyNet's global reach, we are delivering even greater value and convenience to all our clients in Asia Pacific."

Enhanced Connectivity and Speed for Asia Pacific

The collaboration focuses on providing SkyNet customers with enhanced connectivity and speed across the Asia Pacific. Central to this is SkyNet's use of SingPost's Airmail Transit Centre (ATC) as a customs-bonded transshipment hub in Singapore, serving as a critical gateway for regional and global Express and eCommerce flows. SkyNet customers will further benefit from a single technology platform that enables them to reach over 180 destinations globally through their existing integration. Additionally, customers gain access to advanced solutions such as Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) services to simplify international shipping. To further improve the end-consumer experience, dedicated facilities for returns quality control and e-fulfilment have been introduced, allowing brands to manage returns and orders with greater efficiency.

Chaminda Gunasekera, Managing Director-Asia, SkyNet Worldwide Express, added: "At SkyNet, we pride ourselves on being a reliable bridge for brands going global. By joining forces exclusively with SingPost, we are plugging our international reach into a team that truly knows every corner of Singapore. Together, we are working as one team to open up faster, better opportunities for Express and eCommerce clients throughout the region."

A Powerful Synergy of Global Reach and Local Expertise

This exclusive partnership leverages the distinct operational strengths and coverage of both organisations to improve regional logistics. SkyNet Worldwide Express provides a vast international footprint as the world's fifth-largest courier and express network, serving over 180 countries with decades of expertise in international delivery, returns, and e-fulfilment. Complementing this is SingPost's role as the national postal service, maintaining Singapore's most comprehensive delivery network with approximately 2,500 service touchpoints, a reach of over 2 million addresses daily, and a robust infrastructure of letterboxes, parcel lockers, and post offices.

About SkyNet Worldwide Express

SkyNet Worldwide Express is the 5th largest express network in the world covering 180+ countries worldwide. SkyNet is the largest independent owner network in the world operating on one technology platform. SkyNet services cover domestic, international deliveries of express express and ecommerce parcels to home and pick up points, returns management, e-fulfilment and other value added services. SkyNet has 5 regional hubs that operate and control the network in all 7 continents.

About Singapore Post Limited (SingPost)

Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has approximately 3,000 employees. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. www.singpost.com

SOURCE Singapore Post