SingPost Unveils S$30 Million Automated Sortation Hub, Announces Islandwide Rollout of 'SingPost@MyBlock'

Dual initiatives advance Group strategy by tripling parcel processing capacity to lower cost-to-serve and enhancing public convenience

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) today unveiled a S$30 million automated parcel sortation facility at its Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub, alongside the nationwide rollout of its neighbourhood-based service, SingPost@MyBlock.

From left to right: Chairman Ms Teo Swee Lian, Minister for Digital Development and Information of Singapore Mrs Josephine Teo, and SingPost CEO Mr Mark Chong during the launch of SingPost’s new automated sortation facility Infographics regarding the SingPost Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub Infographics regarding the Intelligent Flexi Sorter and the 3D Sorter

The launch was attended by Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information. Both initiatives represent the first major milestones following the Group's Strategy Update announced in May 2026, demonstrating SingPost's commitment to strengthen core fundamentals, build scalable capabilities, and capture new growth opportunities.

Tripling Processing Capacity to Drive Network Efficiency

The investment in two new automated machines - a 3D Sorter and an Intelligent Flexi Sorter (IFS) - was first announced in March 2025. The completion of the construction of these new systems will triple SingPost's small and medium parcel processing capacity from 100,000 to 300,000 parcels per day.

When combined with existing large-parcel operations, total daily throughput capacity at the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub now stands at 400,000 parcels a day.

This upgrade solidifies SingPost's position as Singapore's most robust parcel delivery network. This automated infrastructure significantly boosts operational productivity, ensuring that seasonal spikes such as 11.11 and Black Friday are handled with greater speed and efficiency while seamlessly scaling to meet demand.

Consolidated Operations at Tampines Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub

Previously, SingPost sorted parcels across two geographically separated facilities based on size: smaller items were handled at SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar, while larger packages were processed at the Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub in Tampines.

This dual-site workflow required continuous cross-island trucking, which added transit time, operational costs, and network complexity.

With this, all parcel sortation is now consolidated at the Tampines facility. This migration creates a single, streamlined parcel flow across Singapore's delivery network.

Enhancing Neighbourhood Convenience with SingPost@MyBlock

As part of its ongoing efforts to maintain public convenience, SingPost will officially expand its SingPost@MyBlock service islandwide by September this year following successful trials.

To be rolled out in three phases islandwide by 30 September, the service allows residents to drop off letters and small packets directly at the designated letterbox nest of their HDB or residential block, reducing the need to visit a post office or street posting box.

This neighbourhood framework leverages SingPost's existing postal network, which serves more than 1.9 million addresses every working day. To ensure comprehensive public accessibility across Singapore, SingPost remains committed to maintaining its Post Office network of approximately 40 manned and unmanned touchpoints by investing in technology.

"Today's launch marks a major operational milestone in the execution of our strategy. This centralised, automated hub for parcels unlocks an improved operating model enabling us to move towards a highly flexible network that scales with market demand. These measures serve as levers to cut our cost-to-serve by more than 10%", said Mark Chong, Chief Executive Officer, SingPost.

"Crucially, even as we raise back-end efficiency, we are equally focused on improving public convenience. Through initiatives like SingPost@MyBlock, we are expanding our reach directly into local communities to bring doorstep convenience to residents. We are modernising our infrastructure to serve Singapore and our global partners with greater reliability and agility", he added.

About Singapore Post Limited (SingPost)

Singapore Post (SingPost) is a leading postal and eCommerce logistics provider in Asia Pacific. The portfolio of businesses spans from national and international postal services to warehousing and fulfilment, international freight forwarding and last mile delivery, serving customers in more than 220 global destinations. Headquartered in Singapore, SingPost has approximately 3,000 employees. Since its inception in 1858, the Group has evolved and innovated to bring about best-in-class integrated logistics solutions and services, making every delivery count for people and planet. www.singpost.com

SOURCE Singapore Post