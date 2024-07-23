Sino Group and the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Support Non-Chinese Speaking Children and Promote Social Inclusion

Partnership with Integrated Brilliant Education to Nurture Children of Different Ethnic Backgrounds

HONG KONG, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group ('the Group') and its philanthropic arm, Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation ('NTFCF'), have joined hands with Integrated Brilliant Education ('IBEL'), an educational non-government organisation (NGO), to provide support for students from different ethnic backgrounds in Hong Kong. With a shared vision to educate and empower children, this collaboration includes the provision of teaching resources for a new, inclusive kindergarten, which aims to enhance Chinese language proficiency from an early age and establish programmes designed to bridge educational and cultural experiences, fostering the integration of children with social and economic needs into the community.

Sino Group and its philanthropic arm, Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, have joined hands with Integrated Brilliant Education to provide support for students from different ethnic backgrounds in Hong Kong. Photo shows Ms Nikki Ng, Director of Philanthropy of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation (second left) and Mr Manoj Dhar, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Brilliant Education (first left).

Children from diverse ethnic backgrounds often experience educational difficulties, and language proficiency is crucial for overcoming educational challenges and facilitating social integration. IBEL is committed to empowering students from Non-Chinese Speaking (NCS) communities through Chinese language instruction and high-quality educational support, while also prioritising the development of social skills through interactive cultural activities, outings and events. IBEL's learning centres in Jordan and Sham Shui Po, established in 2015 and 2018 respectively, have supported over 30,000 students.

Mr Manoj Dhar, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Brilliant Education and School Supervisor of IBEL Rusy and Purviz Shroff Charitable Foundation Kindergarten, said, 'As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, IBEL enters a new chapter with the establishment of our first kindergarten in Hong Kong. This milestone serves as a testament to our dedication to providing equal learning opportunities and welcoming underserved children from all backgrounds, transcending cultural boundaries. Collaborations and partnerships play a vital role in realising our vision of fostering inclusive education. We extend our gratitude to Sino Group and NTFCF for their invaluable support, enabling us to sustain our transformative work in providing early childhood education. Through this work, we equip children with essential Chinese language skills and also empower the community to come together to make a lasting difference.'

The newly-established IBEL Rusy and Purviz Shroff Charitable Foundation Kindergarten ('the kindergarten') has obtained its licence and commenced operations in April 2024, with new recruitment to come in the approaching academic year. To support the acquisition of teaching resources for the kindergarten, NTFCF has donated a total of HK$1.5 million over a span of three years.

In addition to education, Sino Group and NTFCF have been supporting IBEL's families since 2021 including the provision of care packs, children's masks and donations during COVID. The organisation's services have extended past the norm to also include culturally immersive experiences for their children as well, to deepen their understanding of Chinese culture and strengthen their sense of identity in Hong Kong. The experiences include in-depth explorations of the rich traditions and cultural heritage of the Lantau fishing village through visits to the Tai O Heritage Hotel and its surroundings, engaging festive workshops at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel during Chinese New Year, and educational visits to the CORAL REEFStoration Centre at Ocean Park.

Ms Nikki Ng, Director of Philanthropy of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, said, 'Promoting social inclusion is an important element of our sustainability principles. We have actively supported organisations that share our vision of empowering minority communities. We greatly appreciate IBEL's unwavering dedication to serving the non-Chinese speaking community in Hong Kong over the years. We are delighted to work together to foster children's understanding of Hong Kong and Chinese cultural values in an interactive and enjoyable environment. Personally, I had the pleasure of participating in activities with IBEL's students, and it was truly heartwarming to see the joy on their faces. It reminds us that even small efforts can have a positive impact in helping these children adapt, foster friendship across diverse backgrounds, broaden their horizons, and feel a greater sense of inclusion.'

Sino Group is committed to embracing diversity and promoting social inclusion, as outlined in its Sustainability Vision 2030. As part of this commitment, Sino Group has collaborated with local NGOs and community partners, including The Islamic Union of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Islamic Youth Association, Khalsa Diwan (Sikh Temple) of Hong Kong, The Kowloon Mosque, WEDO GLOBAL, and The Zubin Foundation, among others. From 2022 - 2023, Sino Group's efforts have benefited over 25,000 less-resourced elderly, children, youths, and 5,800 families, including those from diverse ethnic backgrounds, through 460 activities. Since 2013, we have been supporting NCS groups through various initiatives. For instance, during the holy month of Ramadan this year, NTFCF reached out to over 2,300 members of Hong Kong's Muslim community with Iftar meals and also extended support to 40 ethnically diverse students by providing them with eight months of free math tutorials at the Sikh Temple and Wanchai mosque.

SOURCE Sino Group; Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation