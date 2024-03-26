Sino Group Opens New Sino Inno Lab in the Northern Metropolis

Introduces The Spark Platform to Foster Hong Kong's Innovation & Technology Ecosystem and Facilitate Connections with Greater Bay Area Start-ups

HONG KONG, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation technology serves as a vital driving force for societal development. Sino Group ('The Group') continues its dedication and commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a thriving innovation and technology ecosystem in Hong Kong. The Group is pleased to announce the opening of the new Sino Inno Lab in the Northern Metropolis, which will continue to serve as a dynamic sandbox to showcase proof-of-concept development and technology innovations. Complementing this initiative is The Spark, an exclusive open exchange platform and a soft-landing pad for innovators. Leveraging the unique advantages of the Northern Metropolis, which acts as a strategic link to the Greater Bay Area and facilitates global connections, Sino Inno Lab and The Spark eagerly anticipate collaboration with diverse sectors to propel the growth of Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem.

The opening ceremony was graced by guests, including Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, the HKSAR Government; Mr. David Ng, Group Associate Director of Sino Group; Ir Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation) of Sino Group; and Ms Bella Chhoa, Director of Asset Management at Sino Group. Accompanying them were distinguished representatives from the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the China Association of Inventions, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, as well as esteemed trade and investment delegates from the Hong Kong Consulates. The event also attracted participation from community partners, including the innovation centres of six renowned Hong Kong universities, InnoHK research and development centres, start-up incubators within the Greater Bay Area, non-government organisations, and start-ups from Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and overseas. Together, these esteemed guests and partners witnessed this important Sino Inno Lab milestone and the showcasing of an impressive range of deep-tech solutions such as artificial intelligence, robotics, Medtech, and Proptech applications including PropTech, ConTech, ArtTech and SocialTech.

Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, the HKSAR Government in his opening address said, "A vibrant innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem is crucial to realising Hong Kong's vision to become an international I&T centre. Start-ups also play a key role in sustaining and energising the ecosystem. We are continuously exploring ways to provide start-ups with better room for development, and will intensify our efforts to support the establishment of accelerators. As a new engine for the future development of Hong Kong, the Northern Metropolis serves as an integral component of the city's I&T landscape. The expansion of Sino Inno Lab into the northern region demonstrates Sino Group's unwavering commitment to the development of the Northern Metropolis and Hong Kong's I&T sector. I look forward to continued collaboration between the Government and the community in nurturing more high-quality start-ups and fostering a thriving start-up ecosystem."

Fostering Creativity and Empowering Innovation

Ir Andrew Young, Associate Director (Innovation) of Sino Group said, 'Sino Group has always been committed to supporting the holistic development of the innovation and technology ecosystem in Hong Kong. Sino Inno Lab has been dedicated to facilitating idea generation, proof-of-concept development, collaboration, and the application of technology. It has also been instrumental in assisting both local and overseas start-ups create their success stories. Throughout our journey of promoting a culture of innovation and creativity, we have had the privilege of engaging with numerous aspiring young minds and entrepreneurs. We sincerely appreciate the continued support of the HKSAR Government, the business and academic communities, as well as the industry. Today, we are excited to expand the reach of Sino Inno Lab to the Northern Metropolis, alongside the establishment of The Spark. This dynamic network goes beyond technology application showcases, workspaces and event venues, it also serves as an accelerator nurturing tech start-ups for scale up and rapid growth. We envision The Spark as a vibrant hub where entrepreneurs and start-ups can exchange ideas, foster collaborations, and explore the business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area. It will serve as a bridge connecting local, Greater Bay Area and overseas start-ups companies.'

Robust Resources and Networks for Nurturing I&T Talent

Established in 2018, Sino Inno Lab is a collaborative sandbox platform that supports start-ups, inventors, and technology companies from both Hong Kong and overseas. With a primary focus on PropTech development, the Lab supports idea generation, development of proofs-of-concept and co-creation of cutting-edge solutions with stakeholders. Over the years, it has engaged with over 800 innovators, provided support for more than 100 technology solutions to facilitate scaling up and accelerate deployment, and also welcomed over 10,000 visitors from 1,200 organisations and 25 countries to participate in interactive tours showcasing the PropTech application displays at the Lab located in Kwun Tong.

The newly opened Sino Inno Lab provides a unique platform for start-ups from Hong Kong, Mainland China, and across the globe, to demonstrate their innovative technological products and gauge market response. Serving as a newly established open platform for innovation, The Spark will serve as a hub for entrepreneurs and start-ups to exchange and collaborate, provide support for soft-landing, and connect Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and overseas start-ups while contributing to the sustainable growth and development of a holistic innovation and technology ecosystem in Hong Kong.

Geographical Advantages of the Northern Metropolis

Innovation technology is one of the four key components of the Northern Metropolis. Situated in One North, a strategic location at the heart of the Central Business District (CBD), Sino Inno Lab and The Spark benefit from their placement within the 'Twin Cities' and 'Three Circles' framework. Moreover, its proximity to Shenzhen and the Greater Bay Area ensures unparalleled accessibility and connectivity, and offers immense potential for growth and development in the region. This advantageous positioning allows them to serve as a soft-landing pad, attracting talented individuals and enterprises, enabling innovators to explore business opportunities within the Northern Metropolis and the Greater Bay Area, while facilitating the entry of Hong Kong and overseas start-ups into the thriving Greater Bay Area market.

