Sino Group Recognized with Premier WiredScore Certifications and Announces Long-Term Partnership as WiredScore's Largest Partner in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group ('the Group') is elated to announce that Skyline Tower, Empire Centre, and Tsim Sha Tsui Centre have been awarded esteemed WiredScore certifications. Particularly, Skyline Tower has achieved the coveted WiredScore "Platinum" rating—the zenith of recognition from the globally renowned digital connectivity rating scheme. This prestigious certification underscores Skyline Tower's unparalleled performance in digital connectivity, conforming to the highest standards for wired infrastructure, resilience, and wireless network capabilities.

Thomasin (Tommy) Crowley, VP of Asia Pacific at WiredScore, expressed excitement over awarding Sino Group with the prestigious WiredScore certifications and looked forward to a successful long-term collaboration with Sino Group, with the goal of leading the industry in digital connectivity and innovation. Ms. Bella Chhoa, Director of Asset Management of Sino Group, expressed deep honor in receiving the highest WiredScore certification for Skyline Tower, along with commendable certifications for Empire Centre and Tsim Sha Tsui Centre.

Established in 2013, WiredScore is the global standard for digital connectivity in property developments, evaluating buildings' capabilities to fulfill the technological needs of the modern-day office tenant. WiredScore certifications are synonymous with excellence, recognizing buildings that offer superior digital infrastructure and connectivity.

The WiredScore certifications for Skyline Tower, Empire Centre, and Tsim Sha Tsui Centre exemplify the Group's dedication to meet both the current and future digital demands of our tenant. These certifications affirm Sino's continuous efforts to deliver world-class smart infrastructure, offering tenants an exceptional user experience and seamless digital connectivity. The "Platinum" certification for Skyline Tower positions it among the global elite of market-leading smart office buildings.

Ms. Bella Chhoa, Director of Asset Management of Sino Group, stated, "We are deeply honoured to receive the highest WiredScore certification for Skyline Tower, alongside commendable certifications for Empire Centre and Tsim Sha Tsui Centre. These accolades underscore our steadfast commitment to investing in cutting-edge technology and sustainable building designs. Our tenants can be assured of a secure, reliable, and advanced digital infrastructure that not only supports their daily operations but also significantly enhances their productivity."

In addition to these prestigious certifications, Sino Group and WiredScore are delighted to announce the commencement of a long-term partnership. As WiredScore's largest partner in Hong Kong, Sino Group is uniquely positioned to spearhead advancements in digital connectivity and innovation. This strategic alliance not only highlights Sino's unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks in the real estate industry but also reinforces their dedication to delivering cutting-edge, digitally advanced infrastructure.

Thomasin (Tommy) Crowley, VP of Asia Pacific at WiredScore, said, "We are thrilled to award Sino Group with these prestigious WiredScore certifications. Skyline Tower's Platinum certification is a testament to Sino Group's dedication to providing world-class digital infrastructure. We look forward to a fruitful long-term partnership with Sino Group, working together to ensure their properties lead the way in digital connectivity and innovation."

In the future, the Group will persist in reinvesting in assets to upgrade workplace solutions, ensuring they adapt to the evolving demands of office users, aiming to elevate the tenant experience through state-of-the-art digital infrastructure and sustainable practices.

Photos

Hi-res photo link: https://bit.ly/4dNgLaQ

About Sino Group

Established in 1971, Sino Group comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247), Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) – and private companies held by the Ng Family.

As one of Hong Kong's leading property developers with core businesses in property development and investment, Sino Group has grown with the communities it serves. The Group's business interests comprise a diversified portfolio of residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Australia, and has developed over 250 projects, spanning more than 130 million square feet. Core business assets are further complemented by property management services, hotel investment and management, including The Fullerton Hotels & Resorts and other affiliate brands.

With over 11,000 committed staff members, the Group strives to fulfill its vision of Creating Better Lifescapes with a focus on three interconnected pillars – Green Living, Community Spirit and Innovative Design – shaping the cities we call home where people live, work and play. Sustainability is central to what we do as we seek to create value for stakeholders and make business a driver of sustainability for a better future.

SOURCE Sino Group