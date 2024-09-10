Sino Group's "GoCircular" Platform Unveils the Latest Project "Circular Furniture" at China Hong Kong City 1/F Departure Hall

Featuring Artistic & Multi-Purpose Modular Furniture Set Made From 145kg Of Upcycled Plastic

Public Open Exhibition Space Showcases 6 Creative Social and Circular Designs

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Group's "GoCircular" platform engages our colleagues, partners and the community in fostering a Circular Economy and encourage our stakeholders to "reduce, reuse and recycle". To further uphold its goals of addressing waste issues and giving waste a second life, it has joined hands with like-minded partners to create sustainable materials and deploy upcycled furniture. Today, Sino Group's "GoCircular" debuts its latest project, "Circular Furniture", at the 1/F Departure Hall, China Hong Kong City. This offers a comprehensive showcase of the platform's ongoing advocacy and becomes a new photogenic spot for citizens and tourists.

Led by Sino Group and EDITECTURE’s design team, the “Circular Furniture” reveals the ethos and creations by 6 social and circular design brands for the first round of exhibition. Ms. Elvy Chang, General Manager (Brand and Design) of Sino Group

The Brand New Public Leisure and Exhibition Space "Circular Furniture" Designed with an Ocean Theme

Led by Sino Group and EDITECTURE's design team, the "Circular Furniture" brings a unique artistic flair to the 70sqm public space at the 1/F Departure Hall, China Hong Kong City. The floor graphic highlights China Hong Kong City's reputation as a prime transportation hub with blue and green hues that mimic the vast seas and wave-like silhouettes shaped like Hong Kong Island, The Kowloon Peninsula, New Territories and Lantau Island, creating a map of our beautiful city.

Upcycled Flexi Furniture Espouses Green & Sustainable Ethos

The modular and eco-friendly design of the "Circular Furniture" collection is made from 145kg of upcycled plastic, equivalent to 10,132 plastic bottles. Located within the all-new public leisure and exhibition space, the furniture pieces can be rearranged to fit different occasion. In line with the platform's green ethos, the chairs, display units and panels, for instance, can be seamlessly combined and reorganised to suit various needs.

6 Local Social and Circular Design Brands Showcase Hong Kong Creativity to Tourists as the 1st Round o f Exhibitors

The exhibition space, organised by the curation team, is divided into 3 zones featuring 6 exhibits, each revealing the ethos and creations by 6 social and circular design brands. These include inclusive clothing label BOUNDLESS' functional and fashionable wardrobe for diverse demographics and age groups; Project Futurus's immersive and nostalgic dim sum programme, "Sensory Restaurant on Wheels", crafted for elders living with dementia and disabilities; EDITECTURE's sustainable mahjong sets made out of wasted fabrics and biodegradable materials; Beyond Vision International's tactile-audio interactive system that add a splash of colour back into the lives of the visually impaired; KIBO's fashionable and comfortable sneakers made from repurposed waste such as apple, leather trimmings, plastic and more; and finally, water-soluble packaging from INVISIBLE COMPANY. Before your ferry journey, you can take a break at the leisure space "Circular Furniture" and learn more about the efforts of Hong Kong's social and circular design brands have made to promote sustainability in the city.

Ms. Elvy Chang, General Manager (Brand and Design) of Sino Group says, "Sino Group has long been devoted to innovative design. As the latest project of the 'GoCircular' platform, 'Circular Furniture' introduces the innovative ideas of local designers, encouraging environmentally and socially responsible designs while upholding the Group's sustainable development, waste reduction, upcycling, and community cohesion. I'd like to express my utmost appreciation to our team for crafting such a beautiful, relaxing, and meaningful Departure Hall for our ferry passengers. I am also grateful for the participation of the six local design brands. Sino Group invites all Hong Kong citizens and travellers to visit China Hong Kong City to take photos and learn more about our impressive local design brands and sustainable development."

Exhibiting Hong Kong community brands include:

Brand Name Brand Concept & Exhibition Introduction BOUNDLESS Boundless, an inclusive fashion brand, symbolizes the company's commitment to breaking stereotypes and promoting love and inclusion. Our mission is to provide functional and stylish clothing that transcends age groups and accommodates various physical conditions. For example, a scarf is designed for the elderly and people with disabilities, featuring a hidden hook and loop fastener for easy wear and suitability for any occasion. Additionally, a matching pouch is specially designed for users requiring special bags to discreetly store them. Project Futurus "Sensory Restaurant on WheelsTM" is a community program that combines elements of creative arts, reminiscence and community service for elders living with dementia and disabilities. Our restaurant strives to create an immersive dining experience accentuated by sensory-led elements and freshly made dim sum in different textures caring for different swallowing needs. The Program aims to deliver the joy of dim sum dining, address issues of social isolation, and improve elders' overall well-being by engaging the community and corporations. Today, we have delivered over 107 sessions of dim sum experience for over 2,600 elders and contributed over 2,200 volunteer hours. EDITECTURE Due to the manufacturing process of clothing, including rounds of sampling and quality control, a large amount of excess fabric is generated, ultimately ending up in landfills. In search of sustainable solutions, "EDIT SUSTAINABLE MAHJONG" sets are made out of 30kg of wasted fabrics. The end process involves cutting down the excess fabrics from EDIT the brand and other fashion labels, which are then molded together with biodegradable materials to create our exclusive mahjong tiles. Each set is 100% biodegradable. Not only does it nod to EDITECTURE's design aesthetic, but the remnants of fabrics also served as a tribute to the collections launched by EDIT the brand. Beyond Vision International While we define and distinguish different colours by our visual perception, the meanings of colours go beyond the sense of vision, inferring specific emotions which vary across different cultures. Believing that the many aspects of colours are not limited to the sighted and the visually impaired can help connect the society with more understanding and experience of colours, Beyond Vision International attempts to introduce the concept through the sense of touch and hearing, adding colours in the darkness. To raise awareness for the visually impaired community and to celebrate diversity, this exhibition showcases artworks produced with a "tactile-audio interactive system" (TAIS) designed by Beyond Vision International (BVI). The TAIS allows everyone, sighted or non-sighted, to understand more about the masterpieces and iconic landmark in Hong Kong. At the same time adding colours to the world of blindness through touch and sound. As much as colours brighten up our city, diversity enriches our community, the exhibition also features photography and artworks by the visually impaired to show the audience that they can actually "see". KIBO KIBO was born with a mission to breathe new life into the world's waste. KIBO, means 'hope' in Japanese, perfectly encapsulates its unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable future. KIBO's promise is to craft stylish and comfortable sneakers that are kind to both the planet and your feet. By repurposing materials from various industries, including juicing (apple waste), leather manufacturing (trimmings), and post-consumer plastic waste, the brand is leading the charge in the circular economy. INVISIBLE CO. Invisible Company is a sustainable packaging solutions provider, aiming to replace conventional plastic packaging with #INVISIBLEBAG - a dissolvable, compostable, landfill-biodegradable, and non-toxic alternative. Made of a water-soluble and biodegradable combination of PVOH, starch, glycerin, and water, customers can simply dissolve the packaging in hot water after unpacking, without generating waste. Founded in 2020 by a husband-wife team, Invisible Company works with over 800 brands globally, from fashion to logistics, successfully replacing over 6,000,000 plastic bags. Driven by their observation at Hong Kong's trail litter, the co-founders believe education is key to promoting sustainability. Beyond advocating for reduction at source, and encouraging daily actions for sustainable living, we organize regular hike cleanups, with over 20 events and 240 participants.

About Sino Group

Established in 1971, Sino Group comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247), Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) – and private companies held by the Ng Family.

As one of Hong Kong's leading property developers with core businesses in property development and investment, Sino Group has grown with the communities it serves. The Group's business interests comprise a diversified portfolio of residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Australia, and has developed over 250 projects, spanning more than 130 million square feet. Core business assets are further complemented by property management services, hotel investment and management, including The Fullerton Hotels & Resorts and other affiliate brands.

With over 11,000 committed staff members, the Group strives to fulfill its vision of Creating Better Lifescapes with a focus on three interconnected pillars – Green Living, Community Spirit and Innovative Design – shaping the cities we call home where people live, work and play. Sustainability is central to what we do as we seek to create value for stakeholders and make business a driver of sustainability for a better future.

