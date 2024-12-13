Sino Jet and Honeywell Expand Collaboration to Enhance Business Aviation Intelligence

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Jet is delighted to announce that it has unveiled a major strategic initiative at the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) exhibition 2024 - the launch of its Middle East International Headquarters and the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Honeywell, a global leader in aerospace technology. This partnership not only underscores the commitment of both entities to deepen their collaboration across various sectors such as aviation services and cutting-edge technology development, but also represents a pivotal advancement in Sino Jet's journey towards global expansion and intelligent transformation.

As a leading business aviation company in the Asia-Pacific, Sino Jet has consistently prioritized technological innovation as the cornerstone, constantly improving service quality and operational efficiency. The opening of the Middle East International Headquarters is a key component of Sino Jet's strategic global growth. Honeywell, having been a long-standing strategic partner, is fully committed to supporting Sino Jet's global development, and the two will work even more closely globally.

According to the MoU, both parties will collaborate extensively on next-generation connectivity technologies, including Honeywell JetWave™ X satellite communication system. Honeywell has already supplied Sino Jet's fleet with various connectivity solutions, such as data link subscriptions, navigation, and terrain databases, and has also established a strong partnership in after-sales parts support. This enhanced collaboration will further elevate the intelligence of Sino Jet's fleet, offering customers a more seamless and efficient flying experience.

"We are excited to be further strengthening our partnership with Honeywell as we celebrate the opening of Sino Jet's Middle East International Headquarters. At Sino Jet, we believe that innovation is the key driver behind our business growth and the digital transformation of the business aviation industry." Said Chris Wu, the president of Sino Jet International. "The advanced connectivity technologies and solutions provided by Honeywell have greatly benefited our clients, offering them significant convenience and value. We are eager to collaborate with Honeywell on the upcoming next-generation JetWave™ X satellite communication system, aiming to elevate the customer experience in the business aviation sector to unprecedented levels while ensuring even higher standards of safety and operational excellence."

Sino Jet has long prioritized "Digital Aviation" as a strategic focus, and the company has made significant strides in the industry. It has developed a comprehensive digital management system that spans the entire lifecycle of aircraft operations and has successfully launched the "Smart Sino Jet" operations center. This initiative has led to substantial enhancements in both safety and operational efficiency. The collaboration with Honeywell is set to further accelerate Sino Jet's digital transformation and safety operations, reinforcing its position at the forefront of the industry.

"Staying connected is critical to flight safety and efficiency. Honeywell's satellite communications systems provide operators, passengers, and crew with reliable, consistent connectivity throughout the world," said Jason Wissink, Vice President & General Manager, Services and Connectivity, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies. "We are honored to further deepen our collaboration with Sino Jet. With over 30 years of expertise in satellite communication, Honeywell aims to help Sino Jet achieve a safe, efficient, and smart fleet operation, providing passengers with a seamless connected service experience."

This partnership underscores Sino Jet's ongoing commitment to embracing technological innovation and meeting customer needs, while also reflecting the shared goal of both companies to advance the intelligent development of the aviation industry. Looking to the future, Sino Jet will continue to collaborate closely with top enterprises like Honeywell to explore new and innovative solutions, thereby contributing to the robust growth of the business aviation industry.

The MoU marks not only a significant milestone in the partnership between Sino Jet and Honeywell but also a key driver for the intelligent upgrade and global expansion of the business aviation industry. Together, Sino Jet and Honeywell will forge ahead, opening a new era of intelligence in the business aviation industry.

