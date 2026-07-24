Sino Jet Group's EFLY Brand Officially Unveiled

Extending Business Aviation Safety Standards to Urban Air Mobility; Signed Deals with Multiple Provincial Low-Altitude Platforms

Introduction: Building a Safety Barrier, Deepening a Pan-Domain Ecosystem, Leading Low-Altitude Development

HONG KONG, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, at the 2026 International Low-Altitude Economy Expo in Shanghai, the low-altitude mobility brand EFLY (壹飞出行) under Sino Jet officially made its debut. EFLY, jointly incubated by Sino Jet and T-Capital, is positioned as an end-to-end pan-domain low-altitude service provider, anchored on four core directions: safety first, network connectivity, ecosystem co-building, and scenario implementation. By integrating multi-dimensional resources—including industrial capital, aviation operations, regional infrastructure, and ecosystem partners—EFLY will build a fully integrated, standardized low-altitude service system.

At present, China's low-altitude economy is entering a phase of rapid policy implementation, expanding application scenarios, and accelerating industrial clustering. The industry has moved beyond the early stage of technology validation and scattered pilot programs, and is now fully transitioning into a high-quality development phase characterized by scale operations and network-based deployment. Competitive logic is evolving accordingly—from superficial comparisons of single equipment and single scenarios—to comprehensive competition in safe operational capability, pan-domain network layout, and industrial ecosystem integration strength. EFLY's official debut aligns precisely with the prevailing direction of industry development. Leveraging the two shareholders' bilateral industrial accumulation, EFLY achieves triple empowerment through capital, operations, and resources, establishing differentiated core advantages distinct from other industry participants.

Dual Empowerment from Industrial Capital and Business Aviation: Cementing the Safety Foundation for Low-Altitude Operations

As EFLY's controlling shareholder, Sino Jet has been deeply engaged in high-end business aviation operations for 15 years. It is the first company in mainland China to obtain the global business aviation safety highest-standard IS-BAO Level III certification. Its fleet size has ranked first in the Asia-Pacific region for seven consecutive years, and the company has established operational bases across more than 20 cities worldwide. Based on long-term operational accumulation, Sino Jet has built a mature safety management system and a professional maintenance and operations framework, along with extensive aviation operation data and hands-on experience. Now, Sino Jet extends the safety norms and operational system of business aviation to the low-altitude track, laying an industry-leading foundation for EFLY's safe operations.

T-Capital is a leading institution in China focused on investing in hard-core technology industries. It has long been deeply involved across the entire low-altitude economy value chain, completing in-depth deployments in key areas such as aircraft R&D, supply chain, and scenario applications. T-Capital pursues an industry-empowerment investment approach, providing EFLY with comprehensive support including technical backing, industry matchmaking, resource integration, and strategic implementation, ensuring that EFLY is built from the beginning with both business-aviation-level safety operational heritage and hard-core technology industrial genes.

Connecting Provincial Low-Altitude Production-and-Investment Platforms: Building a Nationwide Network

To address industry pain points in China's low-altitude economy—namely scattered pilots, regional fragmentation, and insufficient cross-domain linkage—EFLY adopts a deployment model of government–enterprise joint venture, advancing from points to a broader scale, and connecting lines to form a network. Relying on the industrial support and operational capabilities of state-owned capital platforms in different regions, EFLY promotes standardized deployment of low-altitude travel networks. To date, EFLY has completed strategic layouts across four major core regions: the Yangtze River Delta, the Hainan Free Trade Port, Southwest China, and the Greater Bay Area. It has partnered with Hangshi Group, Hainan Airport Group, and Sichuan Gaodu Co. to build regional specialized operational footholds. EFLY has also successfully obtained CCAR-135 operating qualification in multiple locations, enabling compliant and normalized operations for regional business.

During this expo, EFLY further increased its investment in the layout of national airspace networks. It has reached strategic cooperation agreements with the Tianjin Low-Altitude Economy Investment and Development Group, Hubei Low-Altitude Integrated Services Co., Ltd., Gansu Civil Aviation Aviation Development Co., Ltd., and Shaanxi Helicopter Co., Ltd., further improving core network coverage in North China, Central China, and Northwest China. By this point, EFLY has preliminarily formed the blueprint of an interconnected low-altitude travel network covering China's key economic circles, laying a network foundation for nationwide scaled low-altitude operations.

Accelerating Multi-Scenario Deployment with Hard-Core Fleet Readiness

Leveraging shareholders' industrial-chain resources, EFLY has completed a 50-aircraft eVTOL fleet reserve, enabling comprehensive coverage of key low-altitude sectors such as urban passenger transport, cultural and tourism sightseeing, and public services. Meanwhile, the company will transfer its business aviation maintenance and operational system to the low-altitude domain, building an integrated maintenance and operations framework that brings together aircraft operation, intelligent dispatch, and end-to-end support. This system can adapt to operational requirements across different regions and business models, providing solid support for scale and normalized low-altitude mobility services.

In terms of ecosystem collaboration, during this expo EFLY has reached ecosystem strategic cooperation with organizations including JD Group, Anaya Holding Group, China Academy of Building Research, Shandong Hi-Speed Huatong Aviation Co., Ltd., China Green Development Group—Jiuzhai Company, Lingshui Culture and Tourism Investment Development Co., Ltd., and Geovis Technology Co., Ltd., with the partners' core advantages in areas such as high-end cultural tourism operations, city support services, digital intelligent maintenance, and scenario commercialization, the parties will jointly explore diverse low-altitude industry models—driving the industry's transition from single flight services toward a scenario-based, quality-oriented, and integrated comprehensive low-altitude service system.

Launching a Low-Altitude Co-Building Program to Lead Standardized Industry Development

Through a robust safety operations system, network layout, ecosystem resources, and references to mature partnership models, at this expo EFLY released its "Low-Altitude Co-Building" partner program, aiming to build a three-in-one co-building system integrating industry investment & production, infrastructure, and scenarios. EFLY will export standardized and replicable low-altitude industrial operation solutions, empowering high-quality expansion of the low-altitude industry nationwide.

For co-building in industry investment & production: By connecting local state-owned capital platforms, EFLY will embed itself deeply into local low-altitude industry planning through models such as joint venture operations and business cooperation, co-building localized operational entities. For co-building in infrastructure: By coordinating with local governments and urban investment platforms, EFLY will integrate policies, airspace, and land resources to plan core facilities such as low-altitude takeoff and landing points and operational support bases, strengthening the foundation for normalized flight operations. For co-building in scenarios: By aligning with partners in cultural tourism, business, and public services, EFLY will promote the low-altitude economy's upgrade—from concept demos to publicly accessible and inclusive services.

At the press conference, T-Capital's Vice Chair and Managing Partner, Sino Jet's President, and EFLY's Chair, Li Yuanfeng, explained the brand's core meaning. He stated that the EFLY brand is rooted in a three-layer value proposition: Always as One—bringing the highest safety standards of business aviation through the entire low-altitude service chain; while scenarios change, the commitment to safety remains unchanged. Uniting as One—connecting aircraft manufacturers, infrastructure construction, and scenario development through an operations platform, so that industrial forces form a synergy. The Right Moment, One Move—anchoring on the critical inflection point as the low-altitude economy shifts from policy-driven momentum to commercial implementation, using an operator's identity to complete the industrial closed loop and pushing the low-altitude economy from scattered pilots toward a new stage of systematic, commercial, and standardized development.

About EFLY

Incubated jointly by Sino Jet and T-Capital, EFLY is a nationwide, pan-domain low-altitude mobility service provider focused on urban air mobility in China. Leveraging top-tier business aviation safety systems and hard-core industry capital dual empowerment, EFLY focuses on key scenarios including air passenger transport, low-altitude cultural tourism, and public emergency response. Through its core paths of standardized operations, nationwide network building, and ecosystem co-development, EFLY is building a compliant, efficient, and inclusive integrated low-altitude service system. It is committed to helping China's low-altitude economy transition from pilot programs and demonstration initiatives to scaled, normalized, and high-quality development.

About Sino Jet

Founded in 2011, Sino Jet is a leading business aviation integrated operations service provider in the Asia-Pacific region, a benchmark company for business aviation safety, and a National High-Tech Enterprise. The Group has built a complete business aviation full value-chain and holds globally recognized aircraft registration-related licenses from major aircraft manufacturers. Its business covers key areas such as business jet trading, aircraft management and custody, global charter services, maintenance and engineering, business jet lounges operations, ground handling, and high-end travel customization. Sino Jet provides customers with an integrated sky-and-ground service offering and end-to-end aircraft asset lifecycle management solutions.

The Group operates more than 20 operating bases across key regions including Greater China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. Its service network covers more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. The Group also deepens its two strategies—Digital Aviation and Green Aviation—continuously driving the transformation and upgrading of traditional business aviation. It has completed the strategic layout of "high-altitude + low-altitude" multi-dimensional transportation, fully enabling the low-altitude sector with top-tier aviation safety standards, professional maintenance and operations capabilities, and global operational expertise. This lays a solid operational foundation for the standardized and systematic deployment of urban air mobility.

About T-Capital

T-Capital is a leading domestic "hard-tech" investment institution rooted in Tsinghua University. Established in 2007, it has long focused on strategic emerging industries. The firm concentrates on cutting-edge sectors including the low-altitude economy, high-end equipment, advanced manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. Backed by deep industrial research capabilities and a multi-billion (hundreds of millions) asset management scale, T-Capital adheres to an industry-empowerment investment approach. It deepens its full value-chain deployment, resource integration, and strategic execution.

Over the long term, T-Capital has continuously incubated and empowered real-world technology enterprises, providing strong capital support and industry resources for innovation in the low-altitude sector, scenario implementation, and ecosystem expansion.

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SOURCE Sino Jet