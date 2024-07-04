Sino Jet Pioneers a Sustainable Future for Business Aviation

HONG KONG, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) and the Sichuan Airports Group recently joined forces to host the "Business Aviation Innovation Seminar" at the Chengdu FBO. Sino Jet, a leading enterprise in the business aviation industry, was invited to contribute to the event, where they delved into the theme of "Creating a Sustainable Future for Business Aviation". During the seminar, Ms. Chris Wu, Senior Vice President of Sino Jet Group and President of Sino Jet (Singapore) Co., Ltd., provided an in-depth overview of the company's strategic direction and hands-on expertise, underscoring Sino Jet's prominent role and visionary approach in the realm of business aviation.

Sino Jet, having held the title of the largest fleet size in the business aviation sector for five consecutive years, has become a focal point in the industry. Ms. Chris Wu attributes this success to the unwavering trust that clients have placed in the company. This trust is a testament to Sino Jet's steadfast commitment to safety and service excellence, as well as its ongoing innovation in these critical areas.

Attach Importance to Both Safety and Service

Safety is at the heart of Sino Jet's operations, underpinning its corporate expansion. The company persistently allocates substantial resources to foster a robust safety culture, to develop comprehensive safety management frameworks, and to implement cutting-edge safety technologies. Sino Jet has not only been the first in mainland China to achieve IS-BAO Stage III certification for international business aviation safety operations but has also passed two consecutive re-audits, securing a ten-year certification for long-term safe operations. This achievement underscores its exceptional safety record and unwavering dedication to safety excellence.

In terms of service, Sino Jet is dedicated to a companion approach, tailoring its offerings to the highly individualized and bespoke requirements of its business aviation clientele. Keeping abreast of customer expectations, the company has established a global network of over 20 bases, creating a comprehensive service infrastructure. Sino Jet provides a comprehensive suite of services, including aircraft acquisition, management, chartering, ground support, FBO operations, and luxury travel customization, all aimed at delivering a seamless, one-stop service experience that integrates both in-flight and on-ground services. Furthermore, Sino Jet has secured aircraft operation licenses across major global regions and holds extensive maintenance certifications for various aircraft types, ensuring it can fully cater to the diverse needs of its clients and bolster its market competitiveness in the business aviation industry.

Integration of "Digitalization" and "Greening" to Build a Sustainable Future for Business Aviation

Looking ahead, Sino Jet has offered its deep insights into the sustainable trajectory of the business aviation sector: digitalization and environmental sustainability will be the twin cornerstones of its future growth. By embracing digital transformation, Sino Jet has developed a comprehensive digital ecosystem that encompasses the entire lifecycle of aircraft asset management and operational safety, leading to substantial improvements in operational efficiency and management excellence.

Furthermore, Sino Jet is proactively entering a new era of intelligent advancement, dedicated to harnessing smart technologies to bolster the autonomy and environmental adaptability of its flights. The company is committed to a transformative approach to resource management, aiming to meet the evolving needs and challenges of the future business aviation landscape. It's worth highlighting that Sino Jet's persistent investment and innovation in technology have led to its unique distinction as the sole business jet management firm to be honored with the title of a "National High-tech Enterprise."

Sino Jet is at the forefront of addressing environmental concerns within the aviation industry by pioneering a "Green Aviation" strategy, which includes setting definitive objectives and pathways towards carbon neutrality. In 2022, the company made history by conducting China's inaugural carbon-neutral business jet flight, heralding a significant milestone in the sustainable progression of the business aviation sector. In terms of aircraft operations, Sino Jet actively incorporates advanced practices such as the use of Electronic Flight Bags (EFB) and electronic release systems to minimize fuel consumption and elevate operational efficiency.

Drawing on its robust maintenance expertise and adept aircraft asset management, Sino Jet contributes to the circular economy by dismantling and repurposing precision components from decommissioned aircraft, effectively cutting down on carbon footprints and optimizing the value of clients' aircraft assets. Additionally, Sino Jet is a trailblazer in the adoption of new energy aircraft, steering the business aviation sector towards a sustainable horizon with cutting-edge green technologies.

Sino Jet, with a dedication to excellence in service provision, is equally committed to steering the industry towards digital transformation and environmental sustainability through a visionary strategic approach. Their pioneering initiatives have not only secured widespread market acclaim and robust customer confidence but have also injected fresh vigor and optimism into the business aviation sector's sustainable growth trajectory.

