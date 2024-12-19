Sino Jet Set ups Middle East Headquarters and Strengthens Collaboration with Falcon

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Jet is pleased to announce that the establishment of its Middle East headquarters and expanded its partnership with Falcon, a leading company in the industry. The collaboration aims to combine resources and leverage each other's strengths to create a more robust, efficient, and competitive business aviation ecosystem.

Sino Jet offers a range of services encompassing aircraft acquisition consulting, aircraft management, charter services, ground support, high-end custom travel, and business jet terminal operations. With over 20 bases across the globe, the company operates in regions such as China, Singapore, Europe, and North America, and has consistently maintained the largest fleet in the Asia-Pacific region for several years.

The opening of the Middle East headquarters is a strategic move by Sino Jet to enhance its global service strategy and broaden its international market reach, driven by the growing needs of its global clientele.

Falcon, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is known for its exceptional luxury service as well as world-class safety standards. The company's four core brands — Falcon Luxe, Falcon Elite, Falcon Technic, and Falcon Flight Support — offer a comprehensive suite of services encompassing business jet leasing, private jet terminals, maintenance and engineering, and flight support.

Falcon expertise in the Middle East complements Sino Jet's global network resources, thereby boosting the brand presence and market share of both companies in the Middle East and worldwide.

Mr. He Chen, Chief Operating Officer of Sino Jet, stated, "The collaboration with Falcon marks a significant move for Sino Jet as we advance our global strategy and further penetrate the international market. Over the years, Falcon has built a robust business foundation and earned a stellar reputation for its services in the Middle East. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise and resource advantages to offer our global clients unparalleled flight experiences and service excellence."

In recent years, the Middle East has experienced rapid economic growth, accompanied by an influx of global capital, which has fueled a continuous rise in demand for business jets. Notably, since China introduced the "Belt and Road" initiative in 2013, trade relations between China and the Middle East have intensified, leading to a surge in bilateral aviation demand. For Sino Jet's clients, the establishment of the Middle East headquarters and the integration of luxury local services will significantly cater to their business travel needs in the region, delivering added value.

Mr. Can Şaşmaz, Chief Executive Officer of Falcon commented: "At Falcon, we are committed to delivering bespoke business aviation services that surpass customer expectations. The vast global network and extensive resources of Sino Jet present endless opportunities for our partnership. We look forward to working closely with Sino Jet, as to expand our cooperation and explore new opportunities. Our shared goal is to provide our global business jet clients with a wider array of premium, tailored services, ultimately driving innovation and propelling the business aviation industry to unprecedented levels of excellence."

This collaboration not only showcases Sino Jet's keen insight into the vast potential and enduring commitment to the Middle East market, but it also signifies a formidable alliance between two industry leaders. Together, they are poised to guide the business aviation sector into a new era characterized by enhanced quality and greater personalization.

For queries please contact:

Sino Jet Marketing Department

Telephone: (+852) 2588 7007 / (+86 10) 8416 2637

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: http://www.sinojet.org/

SOURCE Sino Jet