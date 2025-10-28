Sisram Medical Delivers Strong Third-Quarter 2025 Performance with Robust Momentum Across Key Markets and Core Businesses

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisram Medical Ltd (the "Company" or "Sisram", 1696.HK; together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group"), a global consumer wellness group offering Energy-Based Devices (EBD), injectables, and other complementary solutions, today announced its business update for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting solid revenue growth and accelerated momentum across core product segments and key markets.

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company achieved double-digit revenue growth compared to the same period last year, driven by strong double-digit year-on-year growth in new orders, primarily supported by robust demand across key markets in China, South Korea, and Thailand.

The EBD business maintained strong growth, with sustained market momentum for Alma Harmony, the award-winning multiplatform launched globally in March 2025, which recorded a significant volume of new orders during the quarter. Building on this success, the Soprano family of laser devices delivered impressive performance in the APAC region, highlighted by the latest launch of Soprano in China that secured substantial new orders.

The injectables business continued its strategic expansion, serving as a key growth engine for Sisram. Notably, DAXXIFY received approval from the National Medical Products Administration, becoming the first botulinum toxin type A product approved in Mainland China that features a proprietary Peptide Exchange Technology (PXT) and a stabilized-peptide formulation. With dedicated efforts to accelerate commercial preparations, the launch of DAXXIFY in Mainland China remains on track, injecting renewed momentum into the Company's injectables segment and overall ecosystem.

Globally, Sisram deepened its footprint in strategic markets, advancing its "glocalization" strategy through a series of focused initiatives. The newly established direct sales office in Thailand continued to deliver strong injectable sales, demonstrating effective localization. In the U.S., the Company officially launched Universkin by Alma, the world's first AI-assisted skincare products, in July 2025, following a successful pilot. Additionally, the Alma IQ, Alma's intelligent skin analysis platform continued its global expansion, enabling practitioners to offer holistic, intelligent medical aesthetic solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and elevate patient experiences.

Mr. Lior Dayan, CEO of Sisram and Alma, said: "Our strong third-quarter results underscore the effective execution of our growth strategy. With the EBD segment delivering consistent performance and the injectables portfolio entering its next phase of expansion, we are advancing balanced growth engines built for scale and long-term value creation. Today, we are proud to lead the next generation of intelligent aesthetic solutions that significantly enhance partner value and elevate patient experiences. With our diversified portfolio and strong market momentum, we are well positioned to capture new opportunities and further strengthen our leadership as a global provider of advanced, holistic medical aesthetic solutions."

About Sisram Medical Ltd

Sisram Medical Ltd (1696.HK) is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with over 25 years of expertise in Energy-Based Devices (EBD). Built on a legacy of innovation and clinical excellence, the Company's synergistic ecosystem spans EBD technologies, injectables, diagnostics, and complementary solutions. Serving customers in over 110 countries and regions, Sisram delivers award-winning products that set new standards in safety, efficacy, and personalized aesthetic care for millions of patients worldwide. Majority-owned by Fosun Pharma, Sisram has been listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since September 2017.

For more information, please visit: https://sisram-medical.com/.

SOURCE Sisram Medical Ltd