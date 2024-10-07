SJM Showcases Macau's Offerings to Global Corporate Travellers at Trip.Biz Business Travel Summit 2024 in Korea

MACAU, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SJM Resorts, S.A. ("SJM") proudly participated as the chief sponsoring partner at the Trip.Biz Business Travel Summit in Seoul on 30 September, showcasing Macau's offerings tailored for corporate travellers. This third edition of the Trip.Biz business conference in Asia, themed "Going Digital, Moving Faster – Digital Transformation," gathered over 100 corporate clients, partners, and industry leaders from the region.

Porcia Leong, Senior Vice President of Corporate Brand Development and Marketing of SJM at the Trip.Biz Business Travel Summit 2024 in Korea Terence Eng, Product Director of Trip.Biz at the Trip.Biz Business Travel Summit 2024 in Korea

SJM's presence at the summit signifies its commitment to driving corporate travel to Macau and promoting the city as a global travel destination. According to the Trip.Biz White Paper, 2023 saw 77.04 million outbound business trips from mainland China to Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, highlighting these regions' popularity as travel destinations for the mainland Chinese business travellers due to their convenient locations.

"SJM is committed to supporting Macau's development as a 'World Centre of Tourism and Leisure' by creating diversified 'Tourism+' products that showcase Macau's unique charm and cultural heritage. SJM also aligns with the Macau SAR Government's push for technology-driven tourism, leveraging advanced technologies to drive innovation, as seen in attractions such as 'AI Wonderland' and 'Martial Art Arena,' which utilise 'Tourism+ Education' to add new vitality and enrich the visitor experience," said Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM.

Rooted in Macau for over 60 years, SJM is a leading integrated tourism and leisure enterprise that operates the renowned Lisboa brand of hotels and resort, including its latest flagship property Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, which is the only integrated resort in the world with two fashion-branded hotels under one roof. The company actively promotes Macau's unique culture and attractions, supporting the Macau government's vision of establishing Macau as a "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure."

The collaboration between SJM and Trip.Biz provides corporate travellers with seamless and consistent travel solutions, showcasing SJM's constellation of luxurious offerings from five-star accommodations, award-winning dining, to versatile banqueting and meeting venues in the destination, together with Trip.Biz's innovative digital solutions.

As a corporate travel management brand under Trip.com Group, Trip.Biz is at the forefront of transforming the business travel industry. Building on the success of its conferences in Hong Kong (China) and Singapore, Trip.Biz highlights its all-in-one digital business travel solutions and the latest Trip.Biz Product Matrix to a global audience at the Seoul summit.

The Trip.Biz Product Matrix is designed to deliver all-in-one solutions tailored to the evolving needs of global business travel. Travellers and travel managers can book flights, cars, trains, and hotels at competitive prices with instant online confirmation. In addition to innovations, Trip.Biz believes that human-driven services provide the best support to corporate customers. Trip.Biz has a global call centre that offers multilingual support and unified corporate travel services across time zones.

The updated product matrix features six core offerings: Trip.Biz OBT & App, Trip.Biz Reporting, Trip.Biz Payment, Trip.Biz Desk, Trip.Biz ESG, and Trip.Biz Care, addressing the evolving needs of modern global business travel on all fronts.

SOURCE Trip.Biz