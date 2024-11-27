Trip.Biz Wins Big At TDM Awards for Its All-in-One App and Business Travel Solutions

Trip.Biz awarded Business Travel Booking App of the Year and Travel Management Company of the Year at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 ( Asia )

Trip.Biz provides an all-in-one solution that streamlines business travel, saves costs and enhances efficiency for managers

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.Biz has won two accolades at the TDM (Travel Daily Media) Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2024 Asia, taking home Business Travel Booking App of the Year and Travel Management Company of the Year in Singapore.

Trip.Biz, a full-service travel management company (TMC) powered by Trip.com Group, was recognised for its innovative, all-in-one app and comprehensive, cost-effective all-in-one business travel solutions.

The Business Travel Booking App of the Year award highlights Trip.Biz's all-in-one app functionality. Aimed at streamlining the travel experience for employees and managers alike. The app includes a wide range of booking options — flights, hotels, airport transfers, rail, and ride-hailing — all in one place. This ensures a consistent and streamlined booking experience for travellers.

Additionally, Trip.Biz will safeguard each booking by referencing established travel policies added by a client, minimising reimbursement efforts, ensuring compliance and controlling costs. The app further integrates an intelligent approval workflow, simplifying the submission, review, and confirmation of travel requests, helping companies increase accountability and streamline decisions.

"We are honoured to accept these prestigious awards," said Terence Eng, Product Director of Trip.Biz. "This recognition reflects our commitment to providing a seamless, multi-content booking experience that aligns with company travel policies, ensuring a smooth reimbursement process."

Another key strength lies in its innovative dual-layered support system, which combines AI-powered, round-the-clock customer service with access to live agents. Multilingual capabilities further enhance this comprehensive support.

By integrating various travel-related functions, the app reduces the time required for travel planning and management, resulting in cost savings for organisations and increased convenience for business travellers.

Meanwhile, the Travel Management Company of the Year award acknowledges Trip.Biz's all-in-one corporate travel solutions.

This year, Trip.Biz has launched a new Product Matrix, a ground-breaking suite of tools combined in one solution to optimise every facet of corporate travel management. This includes Trip.Biz Online Booking Tool (OBT) & App, Trip.Biz Reporting, Trip.Biz Payment, Trip.Biz Desk, Trip.Biz ESG, and Trip.Biz Care.

"Thanks to our wide range of global offerings, exceptional customer service enhanced by AI, and commitment to sustainability, we are well positioned to help businesses save time, reduce costs, and drive growth," said Terence Eng, Product Director of Trip.Biz.

For instance, to cater to various payment needs, Trip.Biz integrates advanced payment methods into one comprehensive platform, including self-built Trip.Biz VCC (Virtual Credit Card), mixed payments, corporate settlement, and multi-currency support. Trip.Biz also has an AI-powered reporting function which enables travel managers to generate customised reports quickly.

In partnership with Travalyst, Trip.Biz also integrates sustainable travel booking practices that align with the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) protocol, reinforcing its commitment to responsible corporate travel.

Trip.Biz's impact extends to more than 46 million business travellers, including over 15,000 large corporations and 1 million SMEs. By enabling clients to manage carbon budgets, Trip.Biz encourages businesses and their employees to make conscious, positive environmental choices, setting a new standard in sustainable travel.

These two awards underscore Trip.Biz's continued dedication to providing an innovative, efficient, and sustainable approach to business travel management, redefining the future of corporate travel for companies across the globe.

About Trip.Biz

Trip.Biz, a full-service travel management company(TMC) powered by Trip.com Group, provides an all-in-one solution that streamlines business travel with human-centric technology and a people-first approach, offering extensive global content, exceptional service, and ESG solutions.

Trusted by over 15,000 large-scale corporations and more than 1,000,000 small to medium-sized enterprises globally, Trip.Biz continues to expand its reach, offering round-the-clock global customer service to cater to clients across different time zones.

To learn more about Trip.Biz contact: [email protected]

