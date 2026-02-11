SK Innovation E&S Nurtures Young Entrepreneurs in Indonesia's Energy and Environment Sectors

- Supports young entrepreneurs in Indonesia across the entire startup lifecycle

- Held 'MAJU:ON Networking Day' in Jakarta on February 11, connecting startups with government officials and investors

- Plans to expand Korea-Indonesia cooperation through joint funds and global networking initiatives

SEOUL, South Korea and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Innovation E&S, an energy affiliate of South Korea's SK group, is taking the lead in nurturing young entrepreneurs in Indonesia to build an innovative ecosystem in energy and environment industries.

On February 11, key participants of the ‘MAJU:ON Networking Day’ - held by SK Innovation E&S - pose for a commemorative photo at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jakarta, Indonesia (Dong-Geun Son, President Director of SK Innovation E&S (Fourth from left in the front row); Umar Ali Lessy, Special Advisor to the Minister (Fifth from left in the front row); Soo-Deok Park, Deputy Chief of The Embassy of the Republic of Korea (Fifth from right in the front row))

On February 11, SK Innovation E&S hosted the 'MAJU:ON Networking Day' at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Jakarta, Indonesia. The 'MAJU:ON' project, launched last year by SK Innovation E&S in partnership with Korean ESG solution company 'UD Impact', has been supporting youth entrepreneurship in Indonesia's energy and environment sectors.

Through the project, SK Innovation E&S provides end-to-end entrepreneurship support – from idea development and training to networking and investment connections. The program recruits young entrepreneurs to offer specialized business and technical education, and organizes a hackathon competition to select and reward promising teams. Winners proceed to advanced management training, participate in the 'Networking Day' event to meet policymakers and investors, and receive mentoring opportunities. Among them, two to three outstanding teams will receive business funding and participate in a 'Final Demo Day' event in May 2026, where they will have the chance to pitch their ideas to venture capital firms.

The project drew significant response in its first year, attracting applicants from over 220 teams, reaching capacity earlier than expected. Among them, 127 teams were selected to participate in a four-week training program, culminating in a hackathon held in November, where 10 top-performing teams were chosen to attend this 'Networking Day'.

The event brought together around 60 participants, including hackathon awardees, key officials from Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia (ESDM), Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises of Indonesia (UMKM), representatives from eight leading universities, and private-sector investors.

The program featured a mentor and ambassador appointment ceremony, presentations by the hackathon winners, and a panel discussion. During the panel discussion, experts held in-depth discussions on Indonesia's policy directions in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the importance of nurturing young entrepreneurs, and strategies to address community and environmental challenges. Notably, the grand prize-winning team of hackathon, 'GISACT', presented a solution platform that leverages AI technology to analyze satellite data and propose optimal land-use strategies.

Building on the success of this event, SK Innovation E&S plans to further strengthen the foundation of Korea-Indonesia cooperation. Follow-up initiatives include creation of a joint investment fund, networking programs between young entrepreneurs from both countries, and co-hosting bilateral conferences.

A representative from SK Innovation E&S stated, "The MAJU:ON project provides new opportunities for Indonesian youth and contributes to the country's sustainable growth by fostering an innovation ecosystem in the energy and environment sectors. We will continue to create future growth engines and take the lead in realizing global social value through close collaboration with Korean and Indonesian governments, universities, and industry."

[EOD]

About SK Innovation

SK Innovation is a total energy and solution company affiliated with the SK Group, which is Korea's second-largest conglomerate with about 200 subsidiaries. SK Innovation is the largest private energy company in the Asia-Pacific region, with total assets exceeding KRW 100 trillion.

Based on its diverse business portfolio, SK Innovation has maintained strong partnerships with Indonesia. In 2025, SK Earthon (Oil Exploration & Production business subsidiary of SK Innovation) secured three oil and gas blocks—Serpang, Binaiya, and North Ketapang—to accelerate its resource development business in Indonesia.

In addition, SK Innovation is committed to creating social value in Indonesia through various activities such as education and scholarship programs, blood donation campaigns, support for local festivals, and vocational training.

SK Innovation E&S specializes in LNG, hydrogen, and energy solutions within the SK Innovation group. Since its establishment as a city gas holding company in 1999, SK Innovation E&S has completed the global LNG value chain, growing into Korea's No.1 private LNG business operator. Through continuous networking with countries including Indonesia, SK Innovation E&S strives to expand its global business portfolio.

SOURCE SK Innovation E&S