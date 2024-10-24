SK keyfoundry expands high-voltage foundry services portfolio with the launch of HVIC process technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK keyfoundry, an 8-inch pure-play foundry in Korea, announced today that it has expanded and enhanced its high-voltage foundry services portfolio with the launch of HVIC (High Voltage Integrated Circuit) process technologies.

SK keyfoundry's HVIC process is characterized by implementing 5V logic, 25V high-voltage devices, 650V+ nLDMOS (Lateral Double diffused MOS), and 650V+ Bootstrap diode in one process, enabling customers to reduce external devices and design various high-voltage functions on a single chip, and is expected to contribute to improving customer product competitiveness by securing high current performance in the case of the 25V high-voltage devices and 650V nLDMOS devices included. In addition, non-volatile devices, MTP (Multi Time Program) IP and OTP (One Time Program) IP, are provided as an option, enabling customers to change various product specifications in one design.

With this HVIC process development, SK keyfoundry expands its high-voltage lineup to include gate driver products in the 650V to 1200V range, in addition to its existing lineup of 200V and lower products in the high-voltage BCD (Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS) process and ultra-high voltage products above 1500V with the Thick IMD (Inter Metal Dielectric) option. In particular, this process meets the automotive quality standard AEC-Q100 Class 1, making it suitable for automotive motor drivers and OBCs for electric vehicles, and is expected to enable business expansion into various applications where demand is projected to increase in the future, such as solar inverters.

Major products using HVIC process include gate driver ICs for high voltages that take control signals from an MCU (Micro Controller Unit) and directly drive gates such as high-voltage MOSFETs (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor) or IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor), which are used in a variety of power products, including motor drives for large white goods, voltage converters for data servers, automotive motor drives and OBCs (On Board Charger), and industrial motor drives.

"The launch of our HVIC process technology is significant as it strengthens our competitiveness in the large home appliance and automotive motor markets," said Derek D. Lee, CEO of SK keyfoundry. "As we continue to expand our HVIC portfolio, we will continue to build on our technology advantage for a variety of applications, including gate driver ICs for next-generation power semiconductor high-voltage devices."

About SK keyfoundry

Headquartered in Korea, SK keyfoundry provides specialty Analog and Mixed-Signal foundry services for semiconductor companies to serve a wide range of applications in the consumer, communications, computing, automotive and industrial industries. With a broad range of technology portfolios and process nodes, SK keyfoundry has the flexibility and capability to meet the ever-evolving needs of semiconductor companies across the globe. Please visit https://www.skkeyfoundry.com for more information.

SOURCE SK keyfoundry.