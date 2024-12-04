The successful partnership sets the benchmark for affiliate marketing success in the region

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimlinks , a Taboola Company, and Yahoo Hong Kong are proud to announce that their 2023 Yahoo Hong Kong 666 Shopping Festival has been recognized with three awards at the Asia Ecommerce Awards 2024. This achievement underscores the power of their strategic partnership in Hong Kong.

Skimlinks and Yahoo Hong Kong Celebrate Triple Award Triumph for 666 Shopping Festival at Asia Ecommerce Awards 2024

Launched in 2023, the festival has seen phenomenal growth during its second edition in 2024, with sales increasing by 41% year-over-year. The 2024 event, running from June 1st to June 14th, capitalized on mid-year shopping trends and was powered by Skimlinks as the exclusive affiliate partner. The results were exceptional: order values surged by 30% compared to the previous year, and traffic grew by 43%, reflecting shoppers' enthusiasm for value-driven purchases, deals, and discounts.

Quote from Celina Fan, Head of Lifestyle and Commerce at Yahoo Hong Kong

"We are thrilled with the tremendous success of the Yahoo Hong Kong 666 Shopping Festival, culminating in three wins at the Asia eCommerce Awards 2024. This achievement reinforces Yahoo Hong Kong's leadership in affiliate commerce across APAC and highlights our ability to bridge international and local merchants with enthusiastic shoppers in Hong Kong. The festival's success reflects our commitment to driving strong business results while delivering seamless, enriching shopping experiences. We are confident in our partnership with Skimlinks and look forward to launching an even more rewarding shopping festival in 2025.

Quote from Jade McDade, Director APAC, Skimlinks • Publisher Account Management

"We are delighted to see our partnership with Yahoo Hong Kong bring this signature shopping festival to life and receive such great recognition from industry experts. The event has successfully paved the way for both international and local merchants to expand their reach in the Hong Kong market. We are excited to further strengthen our partnership and look forward to delivering another successful shopping festival in 2025."

A Look Ahead

The next Yahoo Hong Kong 666 Shopping Festival is set to take place in early June 2025.

What: The Asia Ecommerce Awards honor Asia-Pacific's top eCommerce players, recognizing excellence in brands, marketplaces, agencies, and enablers.

When: The winner's announcement was made on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

Where: The announcement can be found on AsiaEcommerceAwards website here .

Among 43 categories, Yahoo Hong Kong 666 Shopping Festival won the following three categories.

Best eCommerce Solution - Gold

Best Holiday/Seasonal eCommerce Campaign - Silver

Best eCommerce Campaign - Content Marketing - Bronze

About Yahoo

Yahoo serves as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo Advertising offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results. To learn more about Yahoo, please visit yahooinc.com.

About Skimlinks

Skimlinks is the world's largest commerce content monetisation platform. Its technology enables publishers to earn a share of sales they drive through product links in commerce-related content, reducing their dependence on advertising and empowering publishers with new sustainable revenue sources. Skimlinks connects 60,000 publishers to 48,500 merchants worldwide, generating $6m of sales per day. With over a decade of industry experience, Skimlinks is a trusted partner of many top publishers, including Conde Nast, Hearst, and Yahoo!. The platform operates globally, with a strong presence in the US, UK, Europe, and APAC.

