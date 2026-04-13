SKYWORTH PV Debuts in Malaysia, Accelerating Local Solar Growth with Strong Partner Momentum

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 10, 2026, SKYWORTH PV successfully hosted Malaysia First Brand Launch & Partnership Conference in Kuala Lumpur, marking a key milestone in expansion into the Malaysian market. The event brought together industry experts, local partners, and business leaders to explore opportunities in Malaysia's rapidly evolving distributed solar sector.

The conference opened with a welcome session, followed by a video message from Mr. Huang Hongsheng, Founder of SKYWORTH Group. In his remarks, he reaffirmed the Group's long-term commitment to the new energy industry and emphasized the importance of localized development in driving sustainable, low-carbon growth across global markets.

In the keynote speech, Mr. Wang Chundan, General Manager of SKYWORTH PV Asia-Pacific, highlighted the strong momentum of Malaysia's solar market under a series of supportive policy shifts. Recent developments—including the removal of capacity limits for non-residential PV systems, the optimization of the SELCO mechanism, and the transition from NEM to Solar ATAP—are reshaping the market by encouraging self-consumption and improving overall project returns. At the same time, adjustments to electricity tariffs and green energy incentives are further accelerating demand, while enhancing the economic viability of energy storage across residential and commercial & industrial segments. These policy dynamics are rapidly unlocking the potential of Malaysia's rooftop solar and solar-plus-storage market, supporting the country's goal of achieving 70% renewable energy by 2050. He noted that SKYWORTH PV is well-positioned to support this transition with reliable products, integrated solutions, and long-term partnership value.

During the brand session, Ms. Ada Xiao, Brand Ambassador of SKYWORTH PV Asia-Pacific, presented the company's global footprint and brand strategy, with a particular focus on its localization approach in Southeast Asia. She highlighted how SKYWORTH PV is adapting its brand, services, and ecosystem capabilities to better align with Malaysia's market environment, enabling partners to build sustainable and competitive businesses locally.

The technical session was delivered by Mr. Chen Yuchao, Chief Technical Expert of SKYWORTH PV Asia-Pacific, who focused on solution adaptability under Malaysia's climate conditions, grid structure, and energy usage patterns. Covering high-efficiency PV modules, hybrid inverters, and energy storage systems, he demonstrated how integrated solar-storage solutions can optimize energy utilization, enhance system stability, and maximize returns across different local application scenarios.

A key highlight of the conference was the introduction of SKYWORTH PV's localized partnership model by Mr. Chen Lin, Malaysia Market Development Director. Backed by SKYWORTH Group's strong brand and manufacturing capabilities, the company has developed a one-stop cooperation model that empowers partners across branding, supply chain, design, digitalization, operations, and financing. Supported by a comprehensive logistics and operational system, this model enables standardized delivery and efficient project execution. Combined with localized financing support, it helps partners lower entry barriers, improve profitability, and achieve rapid, scalable growth in the Malaysian market.

The event reached its peak during the signing ceremony, where multiple Malaysian enterprises entered into partnerships with SKYWORTH PV on-site. These agreements not only reflect strong market recognition of SKYWORTH PV's product strength and service capabilities, but also mark the rapid establishment of a localized partner network, laying a solid foundation for future expansion.

With a solid technological foundation, proven global experience, and a clear localization strategy, SKYWORTH PV's entry into Malaysia represents more than market expansion—it signals the acceleration of a high-value, scalable solar ecosystem. Moving forward, SKYWORTH PV will continue to collaborate closely with local partners to unlock Malaysia's solar potential and drive the transition toward a greener energy future.

SOURCE SKYWORTH PV