SKYWORTH PV Achieves Milestone with Completion of First Distributed PV Project in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Project Marks Strategic Step in Company's Expansion and Contributes to Greater Bay Area's Green Transition

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd. ("SKYWORTH PV") has successfully completed and handed over a 227kW rooftop distributed photovoltaic (PV) project at the Len Shing Industrial Building in Hong Kong. Today, the project has been successfully connected to the grid and entered operation. As SKYWORTH PV's first distributed PV installation in the Hong Kong market, the project represents a key milestone in the company's expansion of its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) footprint and supports the clean energy transition of the Greater Bay Area.

The project, with a total capacity of 227kW, is expected to generate approximately 300,000 kWh of clean electricity in its first year of operation. All generated power will be fed directly into the local grid under a full feed-in model. Utilizing 386 units of SKYWORTH High-Efficiency Series 590W modules with a conversion efficiency of up to 23.03%, the system is backed by a 15-year product warranty and a 30-year linear power output guarantee. Under the Hong Kong government's Feed-in Tariff (FIT) scheme, the PV station is expected to generate an estimated HKD 800,000 in annual revenue from electricity generation.

Strategic Collaboration Drives Project Success

The project was realized through close collaboration with the project owner, Len Shing Group Limited, and with advisory support from The Asia Pacific Institute of Sustainability Governance (APESG). The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), a pioneer in Industry 4.0, also provided support, with its technical resources and forward-looking insights contributing to the project's high-standard implementation.

Executed under a full-scope EPC contract, SKYWORTH PV served as the single-point turnkey solution provider, overseeing the entire project life cycle—from initial system design and equipment procurement to construction, grid-connection and commissioning. This integrated approach ensured technical consistency, effective cost control and timely delivery, handling all complexities to deliver a fully operational power plant to the client.

Mr. Wang Xiaodong, General Manager of the Smart City Division, Hong Kong Productivity Council, commented:

"Through this rooftop PV project implemented in partnership with SKYWORTH PV, our customer is able to leverage intelligent real‑time monitoring to gain full visibility over on‑site renewable energy production. This not only enhances energy management transparency, but also significantly reduces manual inspection costs and improves O&M efficiency. This innovative case provides a practical pathway for relevant buildings and facilities to transition towards low-carbon and intelligent operations."

EPC Excellence: Powering a Sustainable Future

The Len Shing Industrial Building project stands as a benchmark for commercial and industrial rooftop solar in Hong Kong, demonstrating the practical viability and economic benefits of distributed generation. It highlights how strategic EPC partnerships can accelerate renewable energy adoption and support Hong Kong and the wider Greater Bay Area on their path toward a sustainable, low‑carbon future.

Building on this milestone, SKYWORTH PV will continue to deepen its presence in the Hong Kong market and beyond, leveraging its integrated "Product Sales + EPC Service + O&M Support" model to deliver full‑chain, professional solutions. With operations now spanning 35 countries and regions, and its technical solutions certified by authoritative bodies such as TÜV NORD, SKYWORTH PV is well positioned to help more clients overcome market barriers, enhance energy resilience, and achieve their long‑term sustainable development goals.

SOURCE SKYWORTH PV