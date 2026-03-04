SLEEP WELL, LIVE BETTER: WESTIN HOTELS & RESORTS PUTS REST AT THE HEART OF TRAVEL THIS WORLD SLEEP DAY 2026

From Sleep Expert Sessions to Sound Baths Under the Stars, Westin Hotels & Resorts Across the Region Showcase Comprehensive 'Sleep Well' Programs Through Culturally Immersive Experiences

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Sleep Day returns on March 13, 2026, Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands, reaffirms its leadership in sleep and well-being across Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC). Guided by the brand's Sleep Well pillar, Westin continues to champion rest as a vital foundation for health, performance, and overall wellness - placing sleep at the very heart of the travel experience.

For over a decade, Westin has empowered guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, and Move Well. Every Westin sleep experience begins with the brand's iconic Heavenly® Bed, featuring custom-designed mattresses, plush pillows, and luxurious linens that have redefined hotel sleeping standards since their introduction. Complementing the bed are signature sleep-enhancing touchpoints such as the Sleep Well Lavender Balm, infused with calming essential oils to ease tension before rest, and the Sleep Well Menu, offering thoughtfully curated, sleep-supportive superfoods through in-room dining.

"Sleep is not something we treat as a moment in time at Westin Hotels & Resorts," said Cristiano Rinaldi, Chief Lodging Product & Services Officer - Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. "It's a long-term commitment. Our role is to help guests genuinely disconnect, recover, and experience rest in a way that feels intentional and achievable. World Sleep Day is a powerful reminder of why this matters, and how Westin continues to lead with purpose."

This World Sleep Day, as wellness-led travel and sleep tourism continue to grow, Westin hotels across the region are building upon these signature foundations with expert-led programs, cultural wellness practices, and immersive experiences that transform sleep from a nightly necessity into a holistic wellness journey.

World Sleep Day 2026: Immersive Activations Across The Region

At The Westin Manila, a MICHELIN Guide recognized hotel in the region, World Sleep Day anchors the hotel's first Wellness Weekend from March 13–15, 2026. The three-day program features multi-sensory experiences including Sonic Reset sessions with Dyson Philippines' OnTrac™ Headphones, sleep infusion turndown rituals on the Heavenly® Bed, and sleep education talks led by Dr. Jimmy Chang of the Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine. Guests can also join breathwork and somatic movement sessions, a tea ceremony with meditation guide Valeriya Netesa, floating sound baths by the pool with Karina Dayrit, Qigong classes with MUNI Co-Wellness Recreational Center, guided meditation and yoga with Maxene Magalona, and a community Wellness Market highlighting local brands.

In Australia, The Westin Brisbane presents The Sleep Reset, an afternoon-to-evening wellness experience in collaboration with KAILO designed to help guests unwind and rebalance. The program brings together expert conversations on sleep science, grounding Yin Yoga, guided relaxation, and Eat Well culinary moments crafted to support recovery. Meanwhile, The Westin Melbourne creates interactive engagement through a Heavenly Bed photo wall installation, turning the brand's signature amenity into a shareable social moment.

At The Westin Singapore, an innovative Immersive 9D Breathwork session combines gentle breathwork, hypnotic guidance, and immersive sound therapy to help participants transition into deep rest, while The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok is hosting evening Wind-Down Flow sessions - complimentary for in-house guests on March 13, featuring gentle stretching and breathwork focused on releasing travel tension.

In Malaysia, The Westin Kuala Lumpur invites guests to an immersive evening experience combining meditation and sleep-supportive dining in a cozy, sensory-rich setting. At The Westin Desaru Coast Resort, guests are encouraged to Sleep Well, Live Better through guided wellness meditation sessions, a Pledge Tree experience at the resort lobby, a special one-night beachfront bonfire activation, and thoughtfully curated turndown rituals designed to ease the transition from day to night.

At The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, World Sleep Day is marked with Yoga Nidra - a guided meditation practice designed to bring guests into a deeply restful state between waking and sleeping, sound healing sessions, herbal tea rituals, and extended breakfast hours that honor natural sleep rhythms. The hotel has also curated a Nap Map, guiding guests to tranquil corners of the island - from shaded hammocks and hanging cocoons to secluded coves framed by lush greenery. Each location is thoughtfully chosen to help guests switch off, slow down, and truly reset.

Sleep Rituals Inspired by Place

Beyond World Sleep Day, Westin's Sleep Well philosophy is woven into the fabric of its hotels through destination-inspired rituals that reflect local culture, nature, and tradition.

At The Westin Resort & Spa Cam Ranh, the exclusive "Glow" spa package draws from traditional Vietnamese wellness philosophy focused on pressure points and natural elements. The three-step therapy features natural bamboo body therapy, herbal ball compress, and cupping therapy that revitalizes and refreshes - specially designed for sleep recovery, jet lag, and long travels. The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa invites guests to wind down with white tea and traditional secang herbal infusions, complemented by lavender aromatherapy and the natural lullaby of the Andaman Sea - simple, nature-rooted rituals that offer restorative practices guests can easily incorporate into their bedtime routines.

In Indonesia, at The Westin Nirup Island Resort & Spa, Batam, surrounded by lush greenery and the gentle rhythm of the sea, the Island Sleep Ritual transforms bedtime into a sensory journey with a restorative massage and the Nirup Scent collection - linen spray, scented candle, and reed diffuser crafted to reflect the peaceful spirit of the island. At The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, the Aspire Massage Ritual at Heavenly Spa gently releases tension, calms the mind, and restores balance - creating the ideal foundation for deeper, more restorative sleep. Through soothing rhythmic strokes, therapeutic essential oils, and mindful breathing, it eases stress and quiets the mind, allowing the body to transition naturally into peaceful, uninterrupted rest. Guests are also invited to "Sleep Like a Local" with a Balinese Nutmeg Chocolate Nightcap – with nutmeg (pala), a native Indonesian spice traditionally valued for its calming properties, infused into warm artisanal chocolate.

In the yoga capital of the world noting that sound healing plays a huge role in restorative sleep, at The Westin Resort and Spa, Himalayas guests can experience enhanced hand pan-led sound healing that amplifies deep rest. The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat honors Bengal's rich cultural heritage through three distinct rituals: the Bengal Botanical Tea Turndown featuring chamomile with holy basil (tulsi) and regional florals; the Rabindra Sangeet Soundscape offering a bedside card with calming verses by Rabindranath Tagore alongside gentle instrumental Bengali music; and the Monsoon Mist Aromatherapy with pillow mist blending vetiver (khus), tulsi, and petrichor-inspired earth notes - evoking the calming scent of the first rainfall on Bengal soil. At The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, chamomile tea, lavender balm, and a Sleep Well Playlist inspired by sea waves, raindrops, and wind combine traditional Indian wellness practices into simple rituals guests can recreate at home.

Leading the Future of Restorative Travel

As wellness continues to redefine what meaningful travel looks like, Westin Hotels & Resorts remains at the forefront of sleep-focused hospitality. This World Sleep Day, the brand reaffirms its commitment to helping guests rest deeply, travel thoughtfully, and wake renewed - setting the standard for restorative travel, wherever their journeys take them.

Beyond sleep, Westin's approach to restorative travel is supported by two other signature pillars - Eat Well and Move Well - reinforcing the brand's belief that well-being is holistic and interconnected. Across the region, guests can enjoy thoughtfully crafted Eat Well menus featuring nourishing, sleep-supportive ingredients, while Move Well experiences from WestinWORKOUT® fitness studios and mindful movement classes to scenic outdoor activities, help travelers maintain healthy routines that naturally support better rest. Together, these pillars work in harmony with Sleep Well, creating an environment where guests can restore balance, energy, and clarity throughout their stay.

