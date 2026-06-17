SM companies join Fortune Southeast Asia 500 List for third straight year

PASAY CITY, Philippines, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the parent company of the SM Group, together with its banking subsidiaries BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) and China Banking Corporation (China Bank), has been included in Fortune magazine's Southeast Asia 500 list for the third consecutive year.

SM Investments ranked second and BDO placed fifth among the 42 Philippine companies on the list, also securing the 28th and 52nd regional rankings, respectively. China Bank, meanwhile, ranked 161 on the regional list.

"We are honored to be part of this year's Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the third time," said SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our people, the trust of our customers, and the valuable contributions of our partners and tenants. It also underscores the important role that businesses play in advancing inclusive growth and strengthening Southeast Asia's economic development and trade landscape."

The Fortune Southeast Asia 500 is an annual ranking of the region's largest companies based on revenue from the previous fiscal year. The list also provides information on each company's revenues, profits, assets, and workforce.

SM Investments has been included in the ranking since its launch in 2024. Published by New York-based Fortune, one of the world's leading business media brands, the Southeast Asia 500 joins the publication's flagship rankings, including the Fortune Global 500, Fortune 500, and Fortune Europe 500.

The continued inclusion of SM Investments and its banking subsidiaries highlights the Group's scale, resilience, and contribution to economic growth in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia. Through its investments in retail, banking, and property, the SM Group remains committed to creating shared value for customers, communities, and stakeholders while supporting sustainable and inclusive development.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation (SM) is an owner-operator of market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property, with investments in high-growth opportunities in the Philippine economy. Through its portfolio, SM generates resilient cash flows and reinvests with discipline to compound value over the long term.

Its retail operations are the largest and most diversified in the country. Its property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines. Its banking interests include BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, one of the country's largest private domestic banks.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

SOURCE SM Investments Corporation