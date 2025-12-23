SM launches free MSME sustainability learning program

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), in partnership with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), has launched the inaugural e-learning bridge course on sustainability reporting for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The course was unveiled during a recently concluded training workshop for publicly listed companies (PLCs) at SMX Aura in Taguig.

The event, "Empowering Sustainable Business and Supply Chains: Building Capabilities for Impactful Sustainability Practices Across the Value Chain," aimed to help PLCs understand the interoperability between GRI Standards and the emerging disclosure expectations of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

"It's not just about producing reports and documentation," said SM Investments Consultant and Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability Timothy Daniels. "We want to deepen understanding beyond the stories and behind the data, to empower our colleagues in the industry and now our MSME partners to create real business value."

MSMEs represent about 99.5% of operating businesses in the Philippines, and the SM Group works with more than 100,000 MSMEs across its value chain. To help these enterprises become catalysts for sustainable change, SM and GRI co-developed a free bridge course to build foundational sustainability and reporting knowledge among MSME owners, suppliers, and partners.

SM Investments will sponsor the free, self-paced online course, while GRI will facilitate dissemination through its platform partners. The course will also be shared across SM's MSME network. Participants will gain foundational knowledge of key sustainability and climate-related concepts, understand the benefits of sustainability reporting, and receive practical guidance on how to begin implementing these practices within their operations.

As sustainability reporting becomes both a responsible business decision and a strategic advantage, SM Investments continues to strengthen its partnership with GRI, which began in 2018.

"When we first introduced GRI in the Philippines, who helped us? It was SM," said Dr. Allinnettes Go Adigue, Head of the ASEAN Regional Hub of GRI. "They supported us in spreading the word. Within a few years, compliance grew rapidly. With committed partners from the private sector, we can continue supporting your sustainability journey."

What began as an initiative to strengthen SM's own sustainability reporting has evolved into a long-term partnership that has helped elevate sustainability practices in the Philippines. GRI's first Sustainability Summit outside Europe and North America was held in 2018 co-hosted with SM.

"Our success as a group is deeply connected to the success of our stakeholders, especially the MSMEs who work with us and rely on us," added Mr. Daniels. "Through capability-building programs like this, we extend sustainability beyond our organization, helping ensure it becomes a shared practice across industries."

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest private domestic bank.

