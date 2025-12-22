SM secures regional win for sustainability reporting

PASAY CITY, Philippines, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the parent company of the SM Group, has been awarded the Silver Rank by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating (ASRRAT) for its 2024 Sustainability Report, marking the company's fourth recognition for excellence in sustainability disclosure.

ASRRAT is a regional ratings system pioneered by the National Center for Sustainability Reporting (NCSR), the first independent organization to promote and develop sustainability reporting in Indonesia.

"Guided by our responsibility to the communities we serve, we continue to embed sustainability into every part of our business. This recognition encourages us to keep strengthening our climate resilience, transparency, and long-term value creation for all our stakeholders." said SM Investments President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio.

SM Investments has long championed rigorous global reporting standards and is among the early Philippine adopters of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S1 and S2 sustainability framework.

In 2023, NCSR further expanded ASRRAT's reach, recognizing 68 Indonesian companies and seven organizations from the Philippines, Bangladesh, Russia, and Australia for their sustainability reporting practices.

