SM Store ramps up expansion of its Green Finds Program

PASAY CITY, the Philippines, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Retail, a subsidiary of SM Investments Corporation and the Philippines' biggest retailer, is seeing more Filipinos shifting their preference to sustainable products thanks to the SM Green Finds Program.

SM Store's Green Finds advocacy aims to promote Green Living, under the SM Green Movement Campaign, by making it easy for Filipinos to live sustainably with the availability of products that are eco-friendly, made from natural and local ingredients, and support local communities.

The program gives businesses, particularly MSMEs, a venue to showcase and sell their green products, making their sustainable practices economically viable allowing them to grow. Through SM Stores nationwide, these MSMEs make their products available to more consumers.

SM Store initially launched the Green Finds program mid 2022 in 5 stores and continues to expand its reach in 2023, with a nationwide rollout across the country's island groups Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Sustainable SKUs have grown to 16,000 across 16 Business Units.

"SM Green Finds makes Green Living accessible. We offer a wide range of products and price points for every consumer. We provide options for our customers who wish to do intentional purchases, thinking of not only their essentials but also their planet and at the same time, providing them the opportunity to support local communities," said Mr. Dhinno Tiu, EVP of the SM Store.

The SM Store curates products from their supplier partners that qualify as eco-friendly. To make these sustainable products easy to spot, they attach Green Finds labels or place them in special Green Finds sections.

Once the attention of the customer is captured, knowledgeable personnel step in to explain the importance of sustainable living and what makes these products Earth-friendly - sharing how these products are made with green materials and manufactured through sustainable processes. Third party certifications are highlighted to ensure that sustainability claims have been verified.

With the aggressive expansion of the Green Finds Program well underway, The SM Store aims to further grow the number of its sustainable products and increase its share in store space and sales.

Since its launch last year, transactions have increased by 10 percent year on year.

SM as the largest marketplace plays a pivotal role in positively impacting consumer behavior and in fueling an ecosystem that will bring consumers and suppliers together to shift to a more sustainable way of life for Filipinos.

