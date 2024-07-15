Smart Binhai, Glorious Competition! 2024 China Tianjin Binhai New Area Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Overseas Competition) Hong Kong SAR Division Finals to Begin Soon

HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the surging waves of global innovations, the 2024 China Tianjin Binhai New Area Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Overseas Competition) Hong Kong SAR Division Finals will soon kick off in Hong Kong SAR on 17th July 2024. As the gateway to northern China with its opening-up initiative, and an important economic engine, Tianjin Binhai New Area adheres to the philosophy of open cooperation and aims to create a world-class innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem with a forward-looking strategic vision. This year's competition marks the first time for overseas divisions, extending to both Hong Kong SAR and Singapore, inviting global tech innovation elites and projects to join this dream-filled event.

Since the launch of the competition, tech innovation and entrepreneurship elites from around the world have responded enthusiastically. After months of fierce competition and multiple rounds of selection, 14 outstanding new projects have emerged and will gather in Hong Kong SAR to compete for the honors of the Hong Kong SAR Division Finals. These projects cover various cutting-edge fields such as Intelligent Technology, Green Energy, Automobile Industry, Equipment Manufacturing, Biotechnology and Medicine, New Energy and Materials, Aerospace, and Modern Services, showcasing the latest achievements and future trends in global tech innovation.

The finals promise to be a highlight-packed event, bringing together global elites and setting up multiple tracks focusing on the "8+8+8" modern industrial system, targeting over 160 industry subdivisions. The competition will precisely align with the leading industries of Binhai New Area, providing abundant industrial resources and landing space for participating projects. Winning projects will have the opportunity to deeply collaborate with leading enterprises, research institutions, and investment organizations within Binhai New Area, jointly promoting the transformation and application of technological achievements.

To ensure the professionalism and fairness of the competition, a prestigious panel of judges are invited to the finals, which consists of top global experts, renowned investors, and successful entrepreneurs. They will rigorously evaluate and professionally guide the participating projects with their expertise and rich experience. Additionally, generous prizes and comprehensive policy support will safeguard and assist the rapid growth and development of the winning projects.

As the finals approach, Binhai New Area is ready and eager to celebrate this grand event with global innovation and entrepreneurship talents. Hong Kong SAR, an international metropolis where Eastern and Western cultures blend, is about to witness a splendid display of wisdoms and innovations.

"Smart Binhai, Winning the Future." With never-ending hospitable measures, we aim to create the "Bincai" brand that attracts talents from near and far. Following the Hong Kong SAR Division Finals, the Singapore and other international divisions will also soon conclude their registration. We look forward to more high-quality projects participating and jointly embarking on an extraordinary journey of innovation, entrepreneurship, and dreams come true!

Registration for the Singapore and other international divisions is open during: 11th June—31st July 2024.

Registration website:

http://www.bc-talentfs.com/channels/437.html

