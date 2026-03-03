TOKYO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Energy Week Spring 2026, one of the world's largest exhibitions for renewable energy, clean power technologies and next generation energy systems, will open at Tokyo Big Sight from March 17 to 19. The exhibition brings together the latest global energy technologies and services, attracting numerous international exhibitors and professional visitors. It is held concurrently with the Decarbonisation Expo and Circular Economy Expo. As a hub for cutting‑edge technologies and industry trends, the event also hosts a variety of professional conferences, seminars, and lectures that share the latest achievements in the smart energy sector and explore future directions.

Smart Energy Week 2026 Opens in Tokyo, Bringing Together 1,600 Exhibitors to Unveil the Next Wave of Energy Transition Innovations

This year's exhibition will comprehensively showcase the latest solutions in hydrogen energy, solar power, energy storage, smart grids, and energy management. It is highly valuable for professionals engaged in research, strategy development, and business planning in areas such as:

Hydrogen and fuel cell technologies

Solar, wind, and other renewable energy systems

Energy storage systems (batteries) and energy management

Smart grids, energy digitalization, and decarbonization solutions

Electric vehicles (EVs) and related energy infrastructure

Through on‑site exhibitions, technical presentations, and conference, you can gain first‑hand insights into the latest energy policies and trends in Japan and across Asia—valuable information for future research, development, and business planning.

Exhibition Information

Name: SMART ENERGY WEEK Spring 2026

Dates: March 17 (Tue) – 19 (Thu), 2026

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

Organizer: RX Japan GK.

Exhibition Scale

Exhibitors: 1,600 / Visitors: 70,000 / Conference: 200

*Estimated scale, including co‑located exhibitions.

Visitor Registration（Free/ Pre‑registration Required)

Admission is free with advance registration.

Register here:

https://www.wsew.jp/spring/en-gb/register.html?cat=visitor&ct=U2FsdGVkX1+EpJ/ECBUI3NwNuY9uajUSz/3FVJzO7N4=&utm_campaign=newswire&utm_medium=paid&utm_source=paid-newsletter

Highlights of Smart Energy Week 2026

One of the world's leading renewable energy exhibitions, featuring over 1,600 exhibitors. 7 specialized shows cover all energy‑related technologies, offering solutions for challenges across the entire value chain.

200 high‑level industry conferences. The conference program further enriches the experience, offering high-value sessions from leaders at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Honda R&D Co., Ltd., IHI Corporation, TEPCO Power Grid, Inc., MHI Vestas Japan Co., Ltd., and JERA Co., Ltd. These presentations will explore Japan's GX strategy, hydrogen technology developments, pathways for electric aviation, next generation power network design, offshore wind expansion and emerging trends in zero-emission thermal power.

Special program: Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV) Test Drives. Companies including Toyota and Hyundai Motor will showcase their latest fuel cell vehicles for hands‑on test drives.

7 Specialized Shows within Smart Energy Week

Smart Energy Week comprises 7 specialized exhibitions, enabling visitors to quickly grasp the latest developments in the smart energy industry and explore cutting‑edge technological achievements from leading exhibitors.

H2 & FC EXPO

H2 & FC EXPO Related Tech. gathers technologies for "production", "transportation", "storage", and "use" of hydrogen.

H2 & FC EXPO Related Tech. gathers technologies for "production", "transportation", "storage", and "use" of hydrogen. PV EXPO

PV EXPO gathers a full range of products and technologies from next-generation solar cells to solar power plant construction, maintenance and operation.

PV EXPO gathers a full range of products and technologies from next-generation solar cells to solar power plant construction, maintenance and operation. BATTERY JAPAN

BATTERY JAPAN gathers a broad range of technologies, components, materials, and devices for rechargeable batteries development & production.

BATTERY JAPAN gathers a broad range of technologies, components, materials, and devices for rechargeable batteries development & production. SMART GRID EXPO

SMART GRID EXPO gathers VPP, DR-related technologies, Energy Management systems, Rechargeable Batteries, EV utilisations.

SMART GRID EXPO gathers VPP, DR-related technologies, Energy Management systems, Rechargeable Batteries, EV utilisations. WIND EXPO

WIND EXPO gathers a wide range of technologies for wind power generation including wind turbines to wind farm construction, maintenance and operation, and offshore wind technologies.

WIND EXPO gathers a wide range of technologies for wind power generation including wind turbines to wind farm construction, maintenance and operation, and offshore wind technologies. BIOMASS EXPO

BIOMASS EXPO gathers biomass fuels, power generation systems, and heat utilization technologies.

BIOMASS EXPO gathers biomass fuels, power generation systems, and heat utilization technologies. ZERO-E THERMAL EXPO

ZERO-E THERMAL EXPO gathers power generation systems, plant equipment, maintenance & operation technologies, hydrogen, and ammonia utilization.

Concurrent Shows of SMART ENERGY WEEK

The following shows are held inside Sustainability Management Week

Decarbonisation Expo

Circular Economy Expo

Special Exhibit Area

BIPV WORLD (Building – integrated Photovoltaics Technologies)

SCM -Supply Chain Management- WORLD

Visitor Registration

Please register at the following link:

https://www.wsew.jp/spring/en-gb/register.html?cat=visitor&ct=U2FsdGVkX1+EpJ/ECBUI3NwNuY9uajUSz/3FVJzO7N4=&utm_campaign=newswire&utm_medium=paid&utm_source=paid-newsletter

Contact Information

Contact Person: Ms. Imamura

WeChat: RX_imamura18

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.wsew.jp/spring/en-gb.html

About RX Japan

RX Japan GK organises 109 exhibitions, composed of 437 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intex Osaka across a wide variety of 38 fields, including jewelry, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details, https://www.rxjapan.jp/en/.

SOURCE RX Japan GK.