Smart Power System (SPS) Unveils "Smart Power Day 2026", Deepening Microgrid Resilience Through AI-Driven Dispatching

TAIPEI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Power System (SPS), a leading provider of intelligent energy management solutions, hosted its annual seminar, "Smart Power Day," today at Le Méridien Taipei. Centered on the theme "Smart Microgrids, Resilient Power," the event drew over 250 representatives from industry, government, and academia. During the summit, SPS fully disclosed its technology roadmap centered on AI dispatching and officially declared "Disaster-Resilient Microgrids" and "Overseas Market Expansion" as its two primary strategic pillars for 2026.

Kuo Shou-Fu, Chairman (4th from left); Huang Li-chien, General Manager (3rd from right); Kuo Cheng-chien,Distinguished Professor (3rd from left)

Chairman's Address: Precision Dispatching is the Core of Microgrid Value

Kuo Shou-Fu, Chairman of SPS, noted in his opening remarks that simply expanding power generation capacity is no longer sufficient to address the challenges of rising renewable energy penetration and grid stability under extreme weather. "Precision energy dispatching is the core of realizing the value of microgrids," Guo emphasized. He highlighted that SPS has fully committed to AI-centric dispatching technology, utilizing predictive algorithms to transform the volatility of renewable energy into dispatchable resources, enabling optimal allocation across complex supply and demand scenarios.

Technical Focus: From EMS Infrastructure to AI Dispatching Applications

Led by General Manager Huang Li-chien, the SPS core team demonstrated the company's vertical integration capabilities—ranging from foundational EMS and SCADA construction to upper-level VPP (Virtual Power Plant) aggregation and AI dispatching.

In response to the upcoming large-scale energy storage system at Taiwan Power Company's (Taipower) Shenao Power Plant, SPS provided an in-depth technical analysis and showcased how its existing EMS product line is equipped to handle such high-capacity requirements. Key highlights included:

VPP Aggregation: The SPS Virtual Power Plant platform, built through intelligent behind-the-meter control, has reached an aggregated capacity of 262 MW and is actively participating in the electricity trading market.





The SPS Virtual Power Plant platform, built through intelligent behind-the-meter control, has reached an aggregated capacity of and is actively participating in the electricity trading market. AI-Driven Dispatch: The AI-powered dispatching engine converts renewable energy fluctuations into stable resources, serving as the cornerstone of SPS's next-generation energy autonomy technology.





The AI-powered dispatching engine converts renewable energy fluctuations into stable resources, serving as the cornerstone of SPS's next-generation energy autonomy technology. Future Roadmap: SPS shared its mid-to-long-term layout for Green Hydrogen integration, outlining a path from current storage dispatching toward the integration of diverse energy carriers.





SPS shared its mid-to-long-term layout for Green Hydrogen integration, outlining a path from current storage dispatching toward the integration of diverse energy carriers. Proven Success: The recently completed "Disaster-Resilient Microgrid" project at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (1MW/2MWh) can support operations for 4 hours during a grid outage, serving as a landmark achievement for SPS in the campus safety sector.

Cross-Domain Collaboration: Expert Insights from Industry and Academia

The seminar featured guest speakers including Professor Kuo Cheng-chien of National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), Wu Chin-Chung (Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Taipower), and Lien Yu-Feng (Fire Protection Engineer of Chengsi Technology LTD.). They provided professional perspectives on global energy trends, grid-scale storage practices, and system safety, fostering deep cross-disciplinary exchange.

2026 Strategic Blueprint: Disaster Resilience and International Expansion

SPS explicitly defined two strategic directions for 2026:

Deepening Disaster-Resilient Microgrids: Using the campus microgrid project as a springboard, SPS will modularize its AI dispatching core for deployment in schools, hospitals, government agencies, and critical infrastructure to meet the urgent demand for power resilience.



Accelerating Overseas Expansion: SPS has already successfully deployed and maintained a 2MW/8MWh storage EMS site in Japan, with multiple projects currently underway. Development continues in the New Zealand and Australian markets. In 2026, SPS aims to export its Taiwan-developed EMS, SCADA, and Power Plant Controller (PPC) integration capabilities to the global stage.

Guided by the spirit of "Smart Microgrids, Resilient Power," Smart Power System (SPS) remains dedicated to technical R&D and cross-sector collaboration, providing a robust foundation for energy transition across industries and society.

SOURCE Smart Power System Co., Ltd.