Smart, Sustainable, and Powerful: Anker Innovations Leads Charging Tech at CES 2025

MANILA, Philippines, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, recently unveiled its latest groundbreaking charging innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), held January 7-10 in Las Vegas.

The featured products highlighted innovative advancements across Anker's flagship brands, designed to enhance daily life and elevate everyday experiences. Among the featured products from Anker mobile charging and Anker SOLIX are the 25,000mAh Anker Power Bank, Anker 140W Charger, EverForest 2 Electric Cooler and Solar Umbrella, all set to launch in the Philippines in 2025.

The products mentioned above will soon be available across Southeast Asia as well. "As the world's No.1 mobile charging brand, we are grateful for the support of Southeast Asian consumers," said Leon Wu, Head of Anker Innovations Southeast Asia. "Our mission is to ignite possibilities through ultimate innovation, and we are committed to providing products that exceed consumer expectations in Southeast Asia."

As a global leader in fast-charging technologies, Anker Innovations continues to develop products that keep devices charged at home, in the office, and on the go. By combining Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology with proprietary features, Anker Innovations offers a safer, faster, and more sustainable charging experience, reinforcing its position as a front-runner in next-generation charging solutions.

Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank (165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables)

Small in size and packed with the latest PD 3.0 technology, Anker's fast-charging power bank delivers powerful performance.

Looking at Anker's 25,000mAh 165W compact power bank, it boasts an impressive 25,000mAh capacity. Equipped with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it is ideal for charging multiple devices on the go. It can charge a MacBook Air 13'(M3) 2024 1.3 times, an iPhone 16 up to 4.5 times, and boost a MacBook Pro 16" (M3) battery to 50% in just 33 minutes.

Notably, Anker's 25,000mAh 165W power bank is the world's first high-power power bank with retractable cables. It includes a 22cm cable and a 69cm retractable cable, this provides flexible charging options for users on the move while walking, sitting, or lying down.

With its smart TFT color screen and vibrant user interface, the power bank provides real-time data, including output power, device temperature, and estimated charging time. Users can pull the retractable cable to trigger screen animations featuring dynamic emojis, adding a new level of convenience and fun.

Anker 140W Charger featuring First-Ever Digital Display

Anker's charger breaks new ground as the first to feature a digital window display, bringing advanced functionality to the forefront. On this display, users can see the total power output and output for each port in real time, making it easy to track the accurate charging status.

Real-time temperature monitoring ensures device safety, while Anker's advanced Active Shield 2.0 technology enhances the safety and reliability with up to 3 million daily safety checks. Built with aerospace-grade GaN, the charger maximizes performance for faster and more efficient charging.

Additionally, the four-port charger (3 USB-C and 1 USB-A) boasts sleek aesthetics and wall mounting capabilities. Its vertically arranged ports prevent cables from slipping or falling out.

Anker Prime 250W GaN Desktop Charger (6 Ports)

The Anker Prime 250W GaN Desktop Charger is a powerful 6-port solution designed for modern multi-device users. With 4 USB-C ports and 2 USB-A ports, it offers up to 250W of total output, capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously, from smartphones to laptops. Its standout feature is the 140W max power delivery for MacBook Pro users, fully charging a 16" MacBook Pro in under two hours via PD3.1 technology.

A key feature is the 2.3" LCD display, which shows real-time power output for each port and can be turned off manually or automatically. The twist button control allows users to view port details, adjust priorities, and switch between power modes with ease. This GaN-based charger combines high power, compact design, and smart control, making it the ideal charging solution for professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

Leading the Future of Charging Technology

As a global pioneer in charging technologies, Anker continues to push the boundaries of what's possible. In the CES® 2025 Innovation Awards program, several products from Anker Innovations were recognized, such as the Anker Prime Charging Docking Station (14-in-1, 160W) which won in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category.

More importantly, these product innovations are designed with user insights in mind, transforming charging devices from cold hardware into interactive and connected ecosystems. Features like smart displays and UX-driven software bring a higher level of confidence and trust in charging speed, safety, and efficiency, solidifying Anker's status as a leader in next-generation charging technology.

Anker also announced plans to bring its Prime series—the most advanced multi-device fast charging lineup—along with its cutting-edge innovations to more users across Southeast Asia countries soon.

