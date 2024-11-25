Smartee Introduces Facial Convexity and Deviation Solutions in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Scientific Meeting of the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Orthodontists recently took place at The Reverie Saigon Hotel in Vietnam. The theme was "Orthodontic Management of Growing Patients." Over 400 doctors attended to exchange industry insights.

Smartee Denti-Technology's Chief Scientist, Prof. Gang Shen, was invited to deliver a half-day lecture on clear mandibular repositioning technology. He discussed solutions for facial concavity and deviation caused by mandibular postural retrusion, covering clinical classification, treatment strategies, and case analyses.

"Unlike facial convexity, the skeletal morphology and growth trends of facial concavity are dynamic," Prof. Gang Shen explained. "This makes understanding these patterns crucial for developing both stage-specific and long-term treatment plans. While common in clinical practice, facial deviation and asymmetry are complex to treat and have less systematic research than other malocclusion types. The fundamental principle in addressing these issues lies in correcting functional mandibular positional factors as much as possible, followed by occlusal correction."

Dr. Nguyen Hong An, one of Vietnam's emerging KOLs in orthodontics, commented: "The information presented by Prof.Gang Shen is interesting and valuable. Before this event, I hadn't considered using Smartee solutions like the S8 and S10 to treat mandibular postural retrusion. This presentation has undoubtedly inspired local practitioners by demonstrating how complex cases can be simplified."

Through such academic contributions, Smartee reinforces the brand's commitment to bridging independent research with clinical practice, offering orthodontists practical, science-driven solutions. Looking ahead, the global orthodontic market continues to grow, with Southeast Asia presenting immense potential and opportunities in the clear aligner segment. Smartee remains committed to its dual strategies of technological innovation and global expansion, investing continuously in R&D to provide superior products, technologies, and services for doctors and patients worldwide.

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology