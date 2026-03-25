BANGKOK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) proudly announces the opening of entries for the SMARTIES™ Thailand 2026.

Thailand is one of the few markets where advertising is treated as entertainment. Thai marketers have mastered the craft of turning campaigns into cultural moments. SMARTIES™ Thailand 2026 celebrates the work that proves creativity can drive both conversation and measurable business impact.

SMARTIES™ 2026: Where Marketing Excellence Meets Real-World Impact – Thailand, Now Is Your Time to Shine!

Marketing effectiveness today is powered by the convergence of technology, creativity, data, and media. The SMARTIES™ 2026 framework reflects this reality with a refined channel structure built for today's integrated marketing ecosystem.

SMARTIES™ 2026 Channels

Purpose Driven Marketing - For work that leverages brands to drive meaningful societal impact, advancing sustainability, social responsibility, diversity, and inclusion.

Impact Marketing - For work that delivers measurable business outcomes by strengthening brand connections, enhancing customer experiences, and driving growth.

Media and Growth - For work demonstrating excellence in media planning, digital ecosystems, and performance-driven marketing to reach and grow audiences.

Creative & Innovation Impact - For work that harnesses creativity, data, and emerging technologies to create groundbreaking experiences and drive measurable marketing impact.

"Thai marketers continue to raise the bar by combining creativity with measurable business outcomes and have a rare ability to combine cultural intelligence with creative effectiveness that drives real business impact .SMARTIES™ Thailand 2026 honors the work that proves great storytelling can also drive real growth." says Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide.

Winning a SMARTIES™ Award puts Thai campaigns on the world map- featured in MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index, RECMA, and the WARC Media 100 Ranking.

Key Details

Deadline: Jul 9, 2026

9, 2026 Awards: Gold, Silver, Bronze; top honors include Best in Show, Juror's Choice Award of the Year, Most Resilient Brand of the Year, Advertiser of the Year, National Advertiser of the Year (Country award) , Brand of the Year, Local Brand of the Year (Country award) , Publisher of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, Holding Agency Company of the Year, Agency Network of the Year (Regional /Global award), Specialist Agency of the Year

Gold, Silver, Bronze; top honors include Best in Show, Juror's Choice Award of the Year, Most Resilient Brand of the Year, Advertiser of the Year, National Advertiser of the Year , Brand of the Year, Local Brand of the Year , Publisher of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, Holding Agency Company of the Year, Agency Network of the Year (Regional /Global award), Specialist Agency of the Year Judging: Senior brand marketers and industry leaders evaluating innovation, creativity, and measurable impact.

Senior brand marketers and industry leaders evaluating innovation, creativity, and measurable impact. Entry Levels: SMARTIES™ X Global Regional SMARTIES™ Awards - Asia Pacific National SMARTIES™ Awards – Thailand



About MMA: The Marketing + Media Alliance is the global non-profit community of CMOs advancing marketers' ability to create value, with 825+ members across 16 countries. mmaglobal.com

About SMARTIES™:

SMARTIES™ is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA, recognizing excellence in marketing effectiveness and innovation. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate campaigns that push creative boundaries while delivering measurable business impact. With programs spanning local, regional, and global markets, SMARTIES has become the industry's most respected benchmark for marketing that drives real growth.

SOURCE The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)