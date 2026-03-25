MANILA, Philippines, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) proudly announces the opening of entries for the SMARTIES™ Philippines 2026.

The Philippines is one of the world's most socially active digital markets, where audiences don't just watch campaigns; they amplify them. SMARTIES™ Philippines 2026 is where the work that turns cultural energy into measurable impact earns recognition.

SMARTIES™ 2026: Where Marketing Excellence Meets Real-World Impact – The Philippines is Ready for the Global Stage!

Marketing today operates at the intersection of technology, creativity, media, and data. Reflecting this shift, the SMARTIES™ framework has been updated for 2026 with a channel structure designed to better capture how modern marketing ecosystems work together to drive business growth and measurable impact.

SMARTIES™ 2026 Channels

Purpose Driven Marketing - Campaigns that leverage the power of brands to drive meaningful societal and cultural impact, advancing causes such as sustainability, diversity, and inclusion.

Impact Marketing - Campaigns that deliver measurable business outcomes by strengthening brand relationships, enhancing customer experiences, and driving growth.

Media & Growth - Excellence in media strategy and execution, demonstrating how integrated media ecosystems effectively reach, engage, and grow audiences.

Creative & Innovation Impact - Breakthrough marketing powered by creativity, data, and emerging technologies to create new forms of brand engagement.

"Filipino marketers have a rare ability to turn ideas into movements, driven by one of the world's most participatory digital cultures while pioneering campaigns rooted in genuine consumer understanding that earn attention and deliver real business results SMARTIES™ 2026 is where that energy gets the global recognition it deserves." says Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide.

Winning a SMARTIES™ Award puts the Philippine campaigns on the world map; featured in MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index, RECMA, and the WARC Media 100 Ranking.

Submit Today!

Key Details

Deadline: Jul 9, 2026

9, 2026 Awards: Gold, Silver, Bronze; top honors include Best in Show, Juror's Choice Award of the Year, Most Resilient Brand of the Year, Advertiser of the Year, National Advertiser of the Year (Country award), Brand of the Year, Local Brand of the Year (Country award), Publisher of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, Holding Agency Company of the Year, Agency Network of the Year (Regional /Global award), Specialist Agency of the Year

Gold, Silver, Bronze; top honors include Best in Show, Juror's Choice Award of the Year, Most Resilient Brand of the Year, Advertiser of the Year, National Advertiser of the Year (Country award), Brand of the Year, Local Brand of the Year (Country award), Publisher of the Year, Enabling Technology Company of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Creative Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, Holding Agency Company of the Year, Agency Network of the Year (Regional /Global award), Specialist Agency of the Year Entry Levels: SMARTIES™ X Global Regional SMARTIES™ Awards - Asia Pacific National SMARTIES™ Awards - Philippines



About MMA: The Marketing + Media Alliance is the global non-profit community of CMOs advancing marketers' ability to create value, with 825+ members across 16 countries. mmaglobal.com

About SMARTIES™:

SMARTIES™ is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA, recognizing excellence in marketing effectiveness and innovation. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate campaigns that push creative boundaries while delivering measurable business impact. With programs spanning local, regional, and global markets, SMARTIES has become the industry's most respected benchmark for marketing that drives real growth.

SOURCE The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)