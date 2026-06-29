SME100 Awards 2026 Singapore Recognizes 36 Resilient Businesses Conquering Economic Challenges

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious SME100 Awards 2026 Singapore organised by Business Media International has officially announced its 36 winning companies, celebrating a distinguished group of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have demonstrated extraordinary resilience and adaptability in a challenging economic landscape. As Singapore's dynamic market faces evolving headwinds, these winning businesses have proven their capacity to innovate, scale, and overcome significant operational barriers.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2026 SME100 Awards Singapore

The 2026 economic climate has presented substantial obstacles for local enterprises. Recent industry data indicates that 41% of SMEs anticipated worsening conditions over the past year, driven heavily by global uncertainty and ongoing trade tensions. Furthermore, the urgent push for modernization has created steep hurdles, with 47% of businesses citing high transformation costs and 46% facing financing barriers due to elevated interest rates. Manpower shortages and rising operating costs have also continued to squeeze margins, forcing business owners to urgently reevaluate their strategies to remain competitive and solvent.

Despite these intense pressures, the SME100 Award winners have successfully pivoted to turn systemic challenges into strategic advantages. These companies prioritized diversification, technological integration, and cost efficiency to build robust business resilience. Key strategies deployed by the winning cohort include:

Overseas Expansion: Aligning with the 82% of proactive SMEs prioritizing internationalization to build supply chain resilience and tap into new revenue streams.

Technological Adoption: Leveraging artificial intelligence, digital workflows, and cloud-based platforms to improve operational efficiencies and combat persistent manpower shortages.

Sustainable Practices: Embracing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks to meet evolving consumer demands and secure long-term investments.

The SME100 Awards program has been instrumental in supporting these enterprises through their transformation. As an independent, data-driven recognition platform, the program goes beyond offering accolades. It provides winners with a powerful business development framework, granting exclusive access to ASEAN trade missions, university-level enrichment courses, and an expansive network of potential investors and strategic partners. By participating in the SME100 ecosystem, these companies gained the vital intelligence and cross-border connections required to scale faster and navigate the crisis effectively.

"In an era where high transformation costs and global uncertainties are severely testing local enterprises, these winners have demonstrated exceptional agility and vision," said Datuk William Ng, Chairman of the SME100 Awards. "The SME100 framework is designed not merely to celebrate milestones, but to serve as a vital catalyst for resilience. By equipping our business owners with regional access, strategic learning platforms, and crucial industry benchmarks, we are helping them convert current economic disruptions into sustainable growth."

As Singapore continues to rely on SMEs as the backbone of its economy, the 2026 SME100 Awards underscore the critical importance of strategic planning, digital maturity, and collaborative growth. The awardees stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of Singaporean entrepreneurship and the effectiveness of targeted support ecosystems in conquering economic adversity.

The SME100 awards continue to serve as the industry gold standard, evidenced by the overwhelming submission of over 400 nominations from a diverse range of sectors for the 2026 program.

For over 15 years, the SME100 Awards has set the benchmark for SME excellence in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. Its stringent, data-driven evaluation process assesses both quantitative indicators—such as revenue growth—and qualitative factors, including business strategy, market presence, and innovation. The programme's credibility is further reinforced by its official auditor, Baker Tilly Singapore.

For more information about the SME100 Awards 2026 Singapore and the complete list of winners, please visit www.sme100.asia.

LIST OF WINNERS OF THE SME100 AWARDS 2026 SINGAPORE IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

5 LANDMARK CONSTRUCTION PTE LTD A-TRADE VISION PTE LTD A+ OFFICERS SECURITY PTE LTD AN STAR GLOBAL EDUCATION PTE LTD BOEAMAN (SINGAPORE) TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD BOON CHING ENGINEERING PTE LTD CAT AND PILLAR PTE LTD CYBERTEQ PTE LTD D&M WITH YOU DMY JEWELLERS PTE LTD ECO-MASTERMELT PTE LTD EMEREO TECHNOLOGY PTE LTD EQUENTIA NATURAL RESOURCES PTE LTD FORTREC CHEMICALS AND PETROLEUM PTE LTD GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD HOPE TECHNIK PTE LTD HOWLI PTE LTD ID21 PTE LTD JIN YUAN FA HARDWARE INDUSTRIES PTE LTD JUPITER PROTECTION PTE LTD KH MARQUE PTE LTD KIZTOPIA PTE LTD KORINDO ENERGY (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD LCW E-SOLID PTE LTD MELANA INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD METIS GLOBAL (SINGAPORE) PTE LIMITED ON TRUST MAINTENANCE PTE LTD ONESECURE ASIA PTE LTD S10 GLOBAL PTE LTD SCIENTEC CONSULTING PTE LTD SOQ INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY SUNYI PRECISION ENGINEERING PTE LTD SUPERWORLD HOLDINGS (S) PTE LTD TRADEASIA INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD WEISHEN INDUSTRIAL SERVICES PTE LTD WISELY 98 PTE LTD

SME100 HAPPIEST WORKPLACE CERTIFICATION 2026

ECO-MASTERMELT PTE LTD

SME100 OUTSTANDING INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2026

MR. TEO CHEE SENG - A-TRADE VISION PTE LTD

MR. SHI HONG SHENG (XU HONGSHENG) - A+ OFFICERS SECURITY PTE LTD

MR. RAJIV RAMNARAYAN - EQUENTIA NATURAL RESOURCES PTE LTD

MR. DEXTER ALLAN - GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD

MR. KOH CHIN LI - HOWLI PTE LTD

MR. LEONG WAI HOONG (DANIEL) - JUPITER PROTECTION PTE LTD

MR. ISHAK KADIR - KORINDO ENERGY (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD

MR. CHONG TEEK HEONG - LCW E-SOLID PTE LTD

MR. TAN SHI LIANG - S10 GLOBAL PTE LTD

MR. JOHNSON CHEN - SUPERWORLD HOLDINGS (S) PTE LTD

SME100 SUSTAINABLE BRAND AWARDS 2026

DMY JEWELLERS - DMY JEWELLERS PTE LTD

FORTREC - FORTREC CHEMICALS AND PETROLEUM PTE LTD

GPIS - GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD

MELANA INTERNATIONAL - MELANA INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

TRADEASIA - TRADEASIA INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD

SME100 WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2026

M S. JAD E WANG - CYBERTEQ PTE LTD

E WANG - CYBERTEQ PTE LTD MS. JANET ONG - ID21 PTE LTD

MS. CHEANG TSU-FEI (ZENG SHU FEI) - KH MARQUE PTE LTD

MS. TIAN BING (HEIDI) - KIZTOPIA PTE LTD

MS. LOW XIN YI - SUNYI PRECISION ENGINEERING PTE LTD

MS. ADELINE WONG - SUPERWORLD HOLDINGS (S) PTE LTD

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of SGX-listed Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng

Marketing Manager

Business Media International

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Business Media International