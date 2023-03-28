Smilegate’s New RPG Mobile Game ‘OUTERPLANE’ Starts Pre-registration.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilegate announced the start of pre-registration for its new mobile turn-based role-playing game (RPG) 'OUTERPLANE' in the Southeast Asia region - Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines - on March 28.

Pre-registration can be done through the application page link (https://OUTERPLANE.game.onstove.com/preregist) until the game's release. Participants will receive in-game money and items worth about 31 USD.

Smilegate conducted a closed beta test (CBT) in some Southeast Asian countries for five days from January 5th. After improving it based on user feedback, Smilegate plans to release the game in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines in April.

'OUTERPLANE' is a turn-based RPG developed by VA Games and serviced by Smilegate. It features cartoon-rendered graphics with natural movements and thrilling action scenes depicting the story of a protagonist who suddenly finds himself summoned to a fantasy world and embarks on an adventure with his/her companions. Various strategic elements, such as skill bursts and skill chains, allow players to enjoy strategic combat.

A Smilegate official said, "We've improved the game based on user feedback, and we hope many people will look forward to it and participate in the pre-registration to receive rewards worth over 30 USD".

For more information on the game, visit the official Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/OUTERPLANEGLOBAL), Twitter (https://twitter.com/OUTERPLANE), and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@OUTER_PLANE) channels.

SOURCE Smilegate