Smith's Kitchen & Bar In Vietnam Achieves Asia Categories At Luxury Restaurant Awards 2025 With Three Prestigious Honors

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith's Kitchen & Bar, the preeminent luxury F&B destination under the Silverland Hospitality Group in Vietnam, announced its unprecedented triumph at the Luxury Restaurant Awards 2025 with three major honors that affirm its position at the forefront of Asian dining landscape. The acclaimed restaurant was distinguished with the recognition in three distinct categories, including Most Romantic Ambience in Asia, Outstanding Architecture in Asia, and Best Innovative Dining Concept in Vietnam.

Smith's Kitchen & Bar: Winner of 3 prestigious awards at Luxury Restaurant Awards 2025 Smith's Kitchen & Bar: Where innovative cuisine meets award-winning design

This sweeping victory underscores the foundational philosophy of Smith's Kitchen & Bar, which meticulously crafted with steel curves and bespoke details that adorn the Smith's architectural space are a testament to the blacksmith's legacy of transforming raw metal into works of art. The Smith's dining experience reflects that essence of life, which is celebrating art and tradition, at the same time enduring beauty of finely crafted simplicity.

The double recognitions of Most Romantic Ambience in Asia and Outstanding Architecture in Asia, are profound acknowledgments of the venue's masterful design execution. At Smith's Kitchen & Bar, we believe there are striking similarities between a blacksmith's forge and a chef's kitchen, both requiring a deep understanding of materials, mastery of skill, and dedication to perfection. The Smith's brand, a vital and dynamic asset to the Silverland Hospitality Group, is a tribute to the talented local artisans who have created innovative ironwork that not only makes the space architecturally unique, but also embodies the spirit of creativity and dedication that has defined us over the years.

The award for Best Innovative Dining Concept in Vietnam highlights the courageous and forward-thinking culinary direction taken by the Smith's team. In every corner of Smith's, stories are forged by fire and skill. This reverence for craftsmanship is reflected in the restaurant's culinary vision, where multi-talented chefs transform simple, local ingredients into stunning dishes that are celebrated as true culinary art. The restaurant is meticulously crafted to ensure that guests not only savor great and innovative meals, but that the exquisite design and atmosphere elevate their entire experience to a realm of polished sophistication.

The momentum generated at the Luxury Restaurant Awards is built upon a solid foundation of international recognition established throughout the 2025 calendar year. Smith's Kitchen & Bar has consistently been celebrated for its design prowess on both local and international stage. Early in the year, its excellence in regional design was robustly affirmed with the prestigious Gold award at the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2025, underscoring its significant cultural and aesthetic contribution to the regional landscape.

Furthermore, the venue was prominently and selectively Shortlisted in the International Restaurant & Bar Design Awards 2025, an accolade that positions it among the world's elite and most aesthetically significant dining spaces. These five significant distinctions across architecture, innovative concept, and ambience solidify a truly landmark year for the establishment.

These awards recognize the venue where connoisseurs not only enjoy great and innovative meals but also find that the exceptional design and ambience boost their dining experience to a sophisticated level. By earning accolades for both its breathtaking design and its culinary innovation, Smith's Kitchen & Bar solidifies its reputation as a standard-setter for experiential luxury dining.

For media queries: Tran Tran (Ms.) - Marketing Executive - Silverland Hospitality - [email protected]

SOURCE Silverland Hospitality