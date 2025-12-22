Social Enterprise Research Academy conducted "2025 ESG Leader Summit -Tech for Good"& Signed MOU with CIAPST to facilitate Cooperation between Mainland China and Hong Kong Uniting Forces from All Sectors for Collaboration

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2024/25 ESG Leader Summit and Honorary Awards Presentation Ceremony" organized by the Social Enterprise Research Academy (SERA) has successfully taken place on December 20, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. This year's summit theme was "Tech for Good", focusing on how technology can drive social caring and meet the needs of underprivileged communities. During the event, SERA and China International Association for Promotion of Science and Technology (CIAPST) jointly signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Technological Innovation and Industrial Promotion Exchange between Mainland China and Hong Kong, which was witnessed by SERA's committee members including Professor David Lan, GBS, ISO, JP, Former Secretary for Home Affairs and Honorary Chairman of SERA; Professor Ng Hak Kim GBS, SBS, JP, Former Secretary for Education of HKSAR. Mr Zhang Guoyi, Deputy Chairman of Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, and Hon Steven Ho Chun-yin BBS, JP, were also present to witness the event. In addition, several leaders from various industries were inducted into SERA's Fellowship Scheme, further uniting business sector forces to promote social caring.

Memorandum of Understanding on Technological Innovation and Industrial Promotion Exchange between Mainland China and Hong Kong

Dr Ko Wing Man GBS, JP, Honorary Chancellor of SERA kicked off the annual "ESG Leader Summit" this year with a speech, pointing out that: "When technology develops to a certain stage, ethical and privacy concerns may render us passive; yet it is only when we encounter controversial scenarios that we realize the application and regulation of technology have fallen behind... The value of technology lies not in its capabilities, but in whether it enables society to function in a more inclusive, sustainable, and conscientious manner."

Keynote Speakers this year included: Mr Tony Song, President of China Committee for Data Pricing, on "A New Paradigm of Deep Integration Between Technology and Industry"; Ms Yan Jiyue, Operation Director of Tencent Sustainable Social Value Organization (SSV) Digital Education Lab, on "Internet Technology Applications: Driving Talent Cultivation and Public Welfare Contributions"; Emeritus Professor Kwan Hoi Shan BBS, JP, from the School of Life Sciences of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, on "Research on Gut Microbiota and its Contribution to Human Health". The Panel Session included: Mr Dennis WU Pak-kit, Founding Chairman of The Greater Bay Area Carbon Neutrality Association (GBACNA), as Moderator; Dr Matthew Man, Group Director of Well Creation Technology Ltd, and Mr Wong Yung-shing, a Senior Architect and Estate Surveyor, as the speakers, discussing the current state, potential, and future of "Tech for Good" from the perspectives of medical technology and the low-altitude economy.

On the same day, SERA and CIAPST signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Technological Innovation and Industrial Promotion Exchange between Mainland China and Hong Kong. The two parties aim to establish a long-term strategic partnership, fully leveraging their advantages in resources respectively in Mainland China and Hong Kong, to jointly organize national-and-industry-level forums and conferences, conduct major research projects, facilitate industry collaboration, talent nurturing and resource exchange, which brings mutual benefit and contributes to technological innovation and socio-economic development in both regions.

Professor Ng Hak Kim, Honorary Chancellor of SERA, stated: "How to harness technology to promote social caring and to develop 'Tech for Good' is a new research focus for SERA. In the future, we will launch a series of initiatives to encourage relevant inventions and applications. I am delighted to see leaders from different industries being conferred Fellow this year, joining SERA platform to unite resources in promoting social caring and contributing more to a sustainable society. The new and existing Fellows also participated in the Pledge Ceremony to demonstrate their commitment to actively promote social caring. In addition, several enterprises were recognized under the 'Social Caring Pledge Scheme' for their contributions to promoting corporate social responsibility, which serves as an important measure to unite the business sector throughout SERA's 11-year journey."

Under this year's SERA Fellowship Qualification Assessment Scheme, 3 Honorary Fellows were selected: President Freddy Boey Yin Chiang, President and University Distinguished Professor of City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK); Mr Tony Song, President of China Committee for Data Pricing; Professor Fung Hong, Professor of Practice in the Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK). Outstanding individuals from the medical, academia, business, arts & cultural sectors who have made significant contributions to society were also conferred the titles of Senior Fellow and Fellow, including but not limited to the following list:

2024/25 Social Enterprise Research Academy Fellowship List

Honorary Fellow

President Freddy Boey Yin Chiang, President and University Distinguished Professor of City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)

Mr Tony Song, President of China Committee for Data Pricing

Professor Fung Hong, Professor of Practice in the Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

Senior Fellow

Mr Shum Ka-hung Joe, registered social worker and pioneer in the elderly care industry, honored with titles such as "Global Ageing Trailblazer"

Ms Tsui How Kiu, Shirley, Founder and Vice Chairwoman of Moiselle Group

Professor Richards Page Kerry, Founder and Director of Guild Hong Kong, Ltd.

Fellow

Mr Chi Ho Mak , Founder and Executive Chairman of Non-Profit Making veterinary services society Ltd.

Ms Cathy Chow, Founder of Cubedecor Workshop

Ms Alan Fok, Founder of Arts Aromatherapy (HK) Ltd.

Social Caring Pledge Award

"Asian Social Caring Leadership Award" Mr Jack Xu Wenjie, President of Runjian Corporation

"Outstanding ESG Leader Award" Mr Yiu Ka Ho, Director of Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant (Dai Siu)

"Outstanding Social Caring Organization Award" Runjian Corporation

"Outstanding Social Caring Brand Award" MoHi Guide

"Outstanding Social Caring SME Award" Bunny Kids Learning Ltd.

About SERA ( www.seraasia.org )

The Social Enterprise Research Academy (SERA), founded in 2014, aims to "Harness the Market to Bring Social Caring". It connects business, academia, government and social sectors to promote sustainable development in Asia. With over 10,000 leaders and organizations engaged through international summits featuring world-class speakers, SERA's influence extends to 13 cities globally. SERA also promotes the "Social Caring Pledge Framework" and 6 social caring pledge principles to enhance understanding of ESG among business leaders, resulting in the creation of shared value among stakeholders and delivery of consistent impact on environmental, social and corporate governance.

