Soilbuild extends its horizons into Vietnam Industrial Real Estate

HANOI, Vietnam, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soilbuild Group, an integrated real estate group, has broadened its investment in industrial real estate to Vietnam through its Soilbuild International division. The official launch of Soilbuild International (Vietnam) took place in Hanoi on May 9th, 2024, and was attended by esteemed guests, including domestic and international partners.

Delegates at the launching key moment of Soilbuild International (PRNewsfoto/Soilbuild Group)

Soilbuild has extensive track record of close to 50 years in constructing, developing and managing a diverse portfolio of residential and industrial real estate in Singapore. The launch of Soilbuild International in Vietnam represents a major milestone for Soilbuild as it seeks to leverage on its deep experience in the industrial segment to fulfill the real estate needs of the industrialists in the local market. During the event, Soilbuild unveiled its development plans for ready built factory facilities under the brand, Spectrum, and showcased its first project, Spectrum Nghệ An. The ceremony also featured several upcoming projects planned for development in key economic areas of Northern Vietnam.

Spectrum Nghệ An will feature ready built factories ranging from 3.200 sqm to 14.000 sqm, developed in accordance with LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Green Building Standards within the WHA Industrial Zone 2 Nghệ An. Spectrum Nghệ An will cover an area of 15.6 hectares and is scheduled to commence construction in June 2024, with phase 1 expecting to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

During the event, Ms Anchalee Prasertchand, Vice President of WHA, a leading developer of Industrial Estates and Industrial Parks presented the Land Use Certificate to Soilbuild, establishing a solid foundation for long-term cooperation between the entities.

In his statement at the launch event, Mr. Ding Khoon Yew, General Director of Soilbuild International (Vietnam), stated, "Vietnam is a country benefiting greatly from the global supply chain shift. With the participation of major multinational corporations, there is a growing demand for quality ready built factories and warehouses aligned with global standards. Soilbuild is committed to build upon the foundation that we have accrued over the years to develop quality industrial space catering to the diverse needs of the local and multinational corporation and to support them through their business growth."

Soilbuild also signed a strategic partnership agreement with GreenA Consultants, a well-established Sustainability Consultancy firm, to co-develop sustainability framework and advisory for the Soilbuild's industrial developments in Vietnam. This signifies Soilbuild's commitment to promoting green and sustainable standards in Vietnam's industrial real estate sector.

Mr Lim Han Qin, Director of Soilbuild said, "Soilbuild has been an early adopter of sustainability with our very first building achieving the highest green mark standard in Singapore since 2010. Through the years, we have been pushing the boundary of our sustainability journey to not only reduce the overall energy consumption and emissions, but also to secure a more sustainable future and resilient urban landscape for future generations."

About Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd.

Soilbuild is a leading integrated property group with an established track record of constructing, developing and managing an award-winning portfolio of residential and business space properties.

With over 47 years of experience, Soilbuild has developed a range of residential properties from high-end luxury condominiums to landed and conservation houses.

Soilbuild has also developed a multitude of functional business spaces catering to the needs of multinational corporations and local enterprises in various sectors and received top honors as the Best Industrial Developer during the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards 2020. The Group's business space portfolio includes flagship developments in Solaris @ one-north, Solaris @ Kallang164, Tai Seng Exchange, Trion, Revv, West Park Biz Central and Eightrium @ Changi Business Park.

Soilbuild's focus on sustainability and quality has also been recognized through the Green Mark Platinum accreditation (Singapore Green Building Standard) for its various projects, and awards including the World Gold Winner in the sustainable development category for Solaris @ one-north at the prestigious FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards 2016, Skyrise Greenery Awards held by Singapore Institute of Architects and National Parks Singapore, the Green Good Design Award for Architecture from the Chicago Athenaeum for Solaris @ one-north, as well as the Best Industrial Smart Building Development for Tai Seng Exchange.

