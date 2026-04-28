Sole Cybersecurity Partner ThreatBook in Successful 'STEALTHNET' Exercise

Major exercise completed with the Hong Kong Police Force, INTERPOL, and Agencies and Forces from Macau SAR , Singapore and South Korea

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatBook played a mission-critical role in Hong Kong's recent Counter Cyber and Physical Terrorism Joint Exercise 2026, staged on 16 April. The exercise, codenamed "STEALTHNET", was organised by the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) in collaboration with INTERPOL, and police forces and agencies from other jurisdictions, to enhance counter-terrorism preparedness across various sectors, and strengthen preparedness for terrorist activities and large-scale international attacks.

ThreatBook information security analysts during the exercise The Hong Kong Police Force, in collaboration with INTERPOL, and police forces and cybersecurity agencies from other jurisdictions The ThreatBook Team with The Hong Kong Police Force Representatives

Participating overseas public sector bodies included the Macao Judiciary Police, the Singapore Police Force, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, and the Korean National Police Agency.

As a key partner of the HKPF's Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB), the region's cybersecurity special operations unit, ThreatBook proudly served as the sole cybersecurity provider for this exercise. The company provided comprehensive technical support and intelligence analysis services throughout the event, collaborating with the various law enforcement agencies and infrastructure operators to jointly strengthen cross-border counter-terrorism security defenses.

The large-scale simulation brought together more than 380 participants, including representatives from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and several banks. Hong Kong's Police Commissioner, Joe Chow Yat-ming, attended and oversaw the exercise, providing guidance.

The event focused on the increasingly complex global hybrid terrorist threats, simulating a variety of realistic emergency scenarios to comprehensively test the collaborative response capabilities of all parties. The exercise remained closely aligned with core cross-border counter-terrorism requirements throughout. It simulated scenarios involving the financing of terrorist activities and simultaneous attacks by cross-border terrorist organizations on financial institutions, the aviation industry, and healthcare systems across the four jurisdictions of Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, Singapore and South Korea.

The exercise also simulated high-risk situations such as the placement of explosive devices at large-scale event venues and drone-induced disruptions. The exercise tested the participating units' capabilities in intelligence sharing, rapid response, joint handling, and coordinated operations under high-pressure conditions — further strengthening the cooperative ties between law enforcement agencies and critical infrastructure operators in participating jurisdictions.

As a leading player in Asia's cybersecurity sector, ThreatBook leveraged its extensive threat intelligence resources and professional technical expertise to play a mission-critical role throughout the entire exercise. ThreatBook's teams in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Singapore each executed their responsibilities unhindered while coordinating and collaborating closely. The different teams conducted precise cyber threat intelligence analysis, and provided technical guidance and recommendations on critical aspects such as malware attack techniques and threat dissection, thereby assisting local police forces in efficiently identifying and addressing cyber threats.

"With the rapid proliferation of digitalization globally, the convergence of cyberattacks and terrorist activities has become increasingly evident. Cross-border threats know no boundaries, and defense efforts likewise require cross-border coordination. ThreatBook's invitation to participate in this exercise not only reflects the high recognition of its technical capabilities by the HKPF and various partner organizations; but also serves as a concrete manifestation of its commitment to its mission of safeguarding digital security," said Mr. Chase Li, Co-founder and Managing Director of International Business at ThreatBook.

The company's participation further demonstrates its robust capabilities in protecting critical information infrastructure and responding swiftly to cross-border threats. Previously, ThreatBook was appointed as a member of the HKPF's Cyber Security Action Task Force (CSATF) and has repeatedly provided support and assistance for regional cybersecurity efforts.

Looking ahead, ThreatBook will continue to deepen its expertise in the cybersecurity field, focusing on the security needs of the Hong Kong and Macau regions. The company will strengthen its close collaboration with law enforcement agencies and industry partners in Hong Kong and Macau regions.

By continuously optimising threat intelligence and security defense technologies, ThreatBook aims to empower security through technology and counter threats through collaboration. In doing so, the company will not only play a pivotal role in maintaining the security, stability, public order, and healthy development of the digital economy in the Hong Kong and Macau regions — it will also continue to provide professional cybersecurity support to Singapore and beyond, safeguarding the security of the global digital space.

About ThreatBook

ThreatBook is a global cybersecurity company specializing in advanced threat intelligence, detection, and response. Founded in 2015, ThreatBook equips enterprises, governments, and service providers with the clarity and context needed to defend against evolving digital risks.

By combining artificial intelligence with deep threat intelligence, ThreatBook delivers real-time visibility, hyper-accurate detections, and early-warning insights against nation-state actors, cybercriminal groups, and emerging attack campaigns. With unique vantage points from across the Asia Pacific region and beyond, ThreatBook provides intelligence coverage that bridges Eastern and Western threat landscapes, offering an unmatched perspective for global defenders.

ThreatBook: Act with Intelligence that Matters. To learn more, visit www.threatbook.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ThreatBook