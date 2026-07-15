Solos Unveils Next-Generation AirGo™ A6 and New Privacy Kit, Launches AirGo™ V2 Worldwide at Third Annual AI Smartglasses Symposium in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solos®, a leading innovator in smartglasses and wearable AI, marks a landmark moment at the AI Smartglasses Symposium 2026: the debut of the AirGo™ A6, one of the world's slimmest AI smartglasses, the launch of a new Privacy Kit, and the global retail availability of the AirGo™ V2, the company's most advanced camera-enabled smartglasses to date. The event, Solos' third annual gathering of industry leaders, ecosystem partners, and technology innovators, is held at Hong Kong Science and Technology Park and serves as a flagship platform for advancing Solos' open B2B ecosystem around AI-powered wearables.

At the AI Smartglasses Symposium 2026, Solos debuts one of the world's lightest AI smartglasses and a new Privacy Kit, alongside the global retail launch of the AirGo™ V2, the latest addition to Solos' patented smartglasses platform

Event Highlights:

https://youtu.be/uJIOlHxMt4w

This year's theme, "From Platform to Applications: Powering the B2B Ecosystem for AI Smartglasses," reflects Solos' growing focus on enabling partners across health, lifestyle, enterprise, and accessibility to build on its open ecosystem.

"Every year at this symposium, the conversations get more concrete," said Kenneth Fan, co-founder of Solos. "The use cases are real, the partners are building, and the hardware is ready. With V2 available today and A6 on the horizon, we're at an inflection point for what wearable AI can do in everyday life."

Solos AirGo™ A6: A New Category of Everyday AI Smart Wearables

Designed for those who want AI always within reach without a camera in the frame, the AirGo™ A6 builds on the foundation of the AirGo™ A5 with a refined, fashion-first form for professionals, privacy-conscious users, and anyone who wants the benefits of wearable AI in eyewear they can wear comfortably from morning to night. The A6 features hands-free access to SolosChat™, automatic power-on/off, wake-word activation, and a simplified, instant-on experience. It supports full prescription lens compatibility and is powered by an open AI platform designed to evolve with SolosAI, SolosChat, the Solos SDK, and additional AI assistants, making A6 not just a product but a wearable that grows with the technology around it.

Fashion-First, Featherlight Design: ~19g before lenses, with eyewear-grade hinge durability targets and a transparent design language built to look and wear like premium eyewear, not a gadget.

~19g before lenses, with eyewear-grade hinge durability targets and a transparent design language built to look and wear like premium eyewear, not a gadget. AI Personal Assistant: Ask, retrieve, and get things done hands-free.

Ask, retrieve, and get things done hands-free. Full Rx Support: Complete prescription lens compatibility for everyday, all-day wear.

Complete prescription lens compatibility for everyday, all-day wear. Open-Ear Audio: Stay connected to calls, music, and AI responses while remaining aware of your surroundings.

Stay connected to calls, music, and AI responses while remaining aware of your surroundings. Everyday AI Toolkit: Voice memo capture, real-time translation, calls and messaging, calendar and reminders, and personalized audio tuning via the Solos App.

"With AirGo A6, we wanted to prove that AI glasses don't have to look or feel like AI glasses," said Fan. "At under 19 grams with full prescription support and fashion-first design, A6 is eyewear first and AI second, built in so naturally you forget it's there until you need it."

Introducing the Solos Privacy Kit

Alongside the AirGo™ V2, Solos is introducing the Privacy Kit: a set of physical accessories that give users direct, tangible control over their camera presence. The Privacy Kit combines the ClearView Temple, a transparent, non-powered replacement temple available in various colors, with the Clip-On Bundle, which includes one Clip-On Privacy Shield and one Clip-On Polarized Sun Lens (available in Dark Green, Dark Grey, and Gradient Brown).

The Clip-On Privacy Shield physically blocks the camera from both usage and outside view, while the Sun Lens adds on-demand UV protection and glare reduction.

Solos AirGo™ V2: Now Available Worldwide

Designed with an eyewear-first approach, the AirGo™ V2 brings camera-enabled AI to a lightweight, prescription-ready frame with patented SmartHinge™ modularity that gives users flexibility across style, use case, and privacy preferences. Starting at $299 and available now at solosglasses.com, V2 is the company's most advanced visual AI smartglasses to date.

AirGo™ V2 Key Features:

Ultra-Slim 16MP Camera with 2K Video: An advanced first-person camera captures high-resolution photos and up to 2K video at 30fps with Anti-Shake Electronic Image Stabilization, ideal for travel, content creation, and everyday hands-free capture. YouTube live streaming support is planned as a coming-soon feature.

An advanced first-person camera captures high-resolution photos and up to 2K video at 30fps with Anti-Shake Electronic Image Stabilization, ideal for travel, content creation, and everyday hands-free capture. YouTube live streaming support is planned as a coming-soon feature. Privacy-Forward Modular Design with SmartHinge™: AirGo V2's SmartHinge™ architecture supports modular frame-front flexibility, giving users more choice across style, use case, and privacy needs.

AirGo V2's SmartHinge™ architecture supports modular frame-front flexibility, giving users more choice across style, use case, and privacy needs. Comprehensive Prescription Support: Supports most common lens configurations, including single vision, digital progressive, transition/photochromic, polarized sun, and anti-blue light lenses. Users can upload their prescription directly at checkout.

Supports most common lens configurations, including single vision, digital progressive, transition/photochromic, polarized sun, and anti-blue light lenses. Users can upload their prescription directly at checkout. Hands-Free AI with SolosChat™ 4.0: Say "Hey Solos" to take photos, record video, control music, ask real-time questions, use translation, and access supported assistant features.

Say "Hey Solos" to take photos, record video, control music, ask real-time questions, use translation, and access supported assistant features. Industry-Leading Battery Life: All-Day Mode supports up to 10-12 hours of typical operation. Optional spare battery temples and charging storage can extend use for multi-day travel or events.

All-Day Mode supports up to 10-12 hours of typical operation. Optional spare battery temples and charging storage can extend use for multi-day travel or events. High-Fidelity Open-Ear Audio: 0920 directional speaker drivers deliver clear open-ear audio with strong bass for music, calls, AI responses, and translation playback, while keeping users aware of their surroundings. V2 also supports 7 music profiles and left/right balance adjustment.

0920 directional speaker drivers deliver clear open-ear audio with strong bass for music, calls, AI responses, and translation playback, while keeping users aware of their surroundings. V2 also supports 7 music profiles and left/right balance adjustment. Real-Time Translation with SolosTranslate™: Break language barriers with hands-free translation across supported languages for conversations, travel, meetings, lectures, and everyday communication.

Additional Accessories and Add-Ons

A dedicated Charging Case for the AirGo™ V2 platform is planned for August 2026. Designed to support AirGo V2's swappable battery-temple system, the compact case protects the glasses while recharging the battery temples on the go. With USB-C charging, LED status indication, and an internal charging base, the case extends everyday usage for AirGo V2 users. Final pricing and detailed compatibility will be announced closer to availability.

Availability & Pricing

AirGo™ V2: Available now at solosglasses.com, starting at $299. AirGo™ A6: Availability and pricing TBD. Privacy Kit: ClearView Temple $39, Clip-On Bundle $49, full kit $79, with the bundled kit expected 2-4 weeks post-July 7 launch. Charging Case: Planned for August 2026; pricing TBD.

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Additional images and materials can be found in the press kit here.

About Solos

Solos is developing advanced smartglasses technology with a human-first approach. Born out of Kopin Corporation with MIT-trained engineers, Solos combines wearable electronics with the comfort and style of traditional eyewear. With an IP portfolio of over 100 patents and patent applications, the 4x CES Innovation award-winning AirGo technology is changing how we interact with the world. For more information, visit www.solosglasses.com.

SOURCE Solos