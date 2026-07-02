Sonos and Lazada Turns Up the Volume on Super Brand Day

The first online-to-offline Super Brand Day collaboration of its kind in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Acoustic, the authorised distributor of Sonos in Singapore, and Lazada, Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform, have hit play on a Super Brand Day campaign that breaks new ground on two fronts where it is Sonos and Lazada's first-ever online-to-offline (O2O) collaboration, and is an O2O activation of this scale mounted for a Super Brand Day.

Sonos and Lazada collaborate on an online Super Brand Day on 11 July, with a pop-up at Plaza Singapura during 6-12 July for an innovative O2O experience. Sonos and Lazada collaborate on an online Super Brand Day on 11 July, with a pop-up at Plaza Singapura during 6-12 July for an innovative O2O experience. (PRNewsfoto/Lazada Group)

Lazada Super Brand Day is a dedicated 24-hour sales event on Lazada where a single brand takes centre stage with its biggest discounts, exclusive bundles, and limited-time deals of the day. This 11 July (Saturday), the spotlight falls on Sonos, one of the top-selling audio brands on Lazada.

Running from 6 to 12 July 2026, the entire campaign blends an immersive retail experience with an exclusive one-day online sale — inviting consumers in Singapore to discover Sonos not just as a speaker, but as a complete whole-home sound system that fills every corner of the home with quality music.

Online Super Brand Day: Exclusive One-Day Sale on 11 July

On 11 July (Saturday), Sonos will headline Lazada Singapore's Super Brand Day with a one-day-only online sale, providing shopping discounts of up to 40% off across the Sonos range through exclusive platform vouchers on Lazada.

This is the moment to finally bring Sonos home — with the brand's most sought-after products, from home theater and soundbars like the Sonos Arc Ultra to smart and wireless speakers such as the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300, at exceptional value.

Offline Pop-Up Store: 6-12 July at Plaza Singapura

In the days leading up to Super Brand Day, Sonos takes up the spotlight at a dedicated pop-up store in the L1 Atrium of Plaza Singapura, with Lazada stepping offline to co-present the pop-up experience with the brand. The seven-day pop-up is designed to build excitement and familiarity with the Sonos brand ahead of the 11 July online sale, giving shoppers the time and space to experience the full Sonos ecosystem firsthand before they make a purchase.

Beyond showcasing individual speakers, the pop-up will allow visitors to explore Sonos as a whole-home sound system — a seamlessly connected audio experience that moves with you through every room. Visitors can see how Sonos integrates into daily life, from the morning routine to evening wind-downs, and discover how music deepens our emotional connection to the spaces we inhabit.

Highlights of the pop-up experience:

Immersive Sonos Multi-Room Experience — A fully connected Sonos home where every room works in harmony. You can follow the music through the living room, study, bedroom, kitchen, and outdoor spaces.

— A fully connected Sonos home where every room works in harmony. You can follow the music through the living room, study, bedroom, kitchen, and outdoor spaces. Home Theatre Showcase — A dedicated living room set-up featuring the Arc Ultra and its 9.1.4 surround sound, the kind of immersive experience that creates your very own home cinema.

— A dedicated living room set-up featuring the Arc Ultra and its 9.1.4 surround sound, the kind of immersive experience that creates your very own home cinema. Music Lovers' Lounge — A relaxed listening corner for turntable enthusiasts and individual Sonos Ace headphone sessions.

Activities visitors can expect:

Sonos Sticker Journey with Sure-Win Gachapon — Complete three stations across the pop-up to earn a spin at the gachapon, and stand a chance to win a Sonos speaker in the lucky draw.

— Complete three stations across the pop-up to earn a spin at the gachapon, and stand a chance to win a Sonos speaker in the lucky draw. Homeowner Floor Plan Workshops — Personalised sessions to help you plan sound for your new home or renovation. Build a Sonos system tailored to your floor plan, lifestyle, and the way you live.

— Personalised sessions to help you plan sound for your new home or renovation. Build a Sonos system tailored to your floor plan, lifestyle, and the way you live. Audio Expert Consultation Areas — One-on-one discussions for homeowners seeking guidance on designing a whole-home sound system.

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ABOUT TC ACOUSTIC

The exclusive regional distributor for Sonos, Marshall, as well as Bowers & Wilkins audio products, TC Acoustic has been the leading player in audio distribution since 1966. With flagship stores and about 500 distribution points across the region, it is recognized as one of the most innovative lifestyle technology distributors in Singapore and the rest of Asia. In 2025, TC Acoustic expanded its portfolio into smart lighting solutions with the launch of Lutron in Singapore, furthering its commitment to connected home experiences. Previously voted No 1 in Singapore's Best Customer Service Survey by the Straits Times, TC Acoustic also ranked #1 in the 2025 Singapore Best Workplaces™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at www.tcacoustic.asia.

ABOUT LAZADA GROUP

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 14 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

SOURCE Lazada Group