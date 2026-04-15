SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazada is bringing a sweeter shopping moment to collectors with the "Twinkle Twinkle Sweet Pop Gelato" collection by POP MART, available via the POP MART Official Store on the platform across Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines from 10AM (GMT+8), April 17. The new collection will be launched with a range of exclusive vouchers, limited-edition gifts, and collector rewards designed to elevate the experience for fans.

POP MART’s “Twinkle Twinkle Sweet Pop Gelato” Drops on Lazada with Exclusive Vouchers and Collector Perks The collection “Twinkle Twinkle Sweet Pop Gelato” drops on Lazada on 17 April

The launch builds on strong momentum for POP MART on Lazada, where the brand recorded double year-on-year GMV growth and a threefold increase in orders during Lazada's recent birthday mega campaign. Globally, POP MART's new intellectual property (IP) Twinkle Twinkle, introduced in mid-2024, has rapidly become a core franchise, generating approximately RMB 2.056 billion (approximately US$301 million) in revenue in 2025, an increase of over 1,600% year-on-year. In Southeast Asia, revenue for the IP grew more than fivefold, underscoring its strong and growing appeal in the region.

New collection to launch on Lazada with exclusive vouchers, gifts and limited-time rewards

The "Twinkle Twinkle Sweet Pop Gelato" collection will be available on Lazada via the POP MART Official Store across Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines starting April 17.

To mark the launch, shoppers can enjoy exclusive vouchers, free gifts with purchase while stocks last, and tiered rewards that include limited-time collectible merchandise and special set bonuses, with additional mechanics tailored to each market, adding an extra layer of excitement for dedicated collectors.

Market Vouchers Gift with Purchase Tiered Rewards & Collector Perks Singapore S$3 off min. spend S$50; S$10 off min. spend S$125 Transforming face pen (all orders) Min. spend S$39.90: Metal bookmark (300 pcs);

Min. spend S$129.90: Bow tie necklace (100 pcs);

Min. spend S$199.90 (MOON GELATO series): Chance to win MOON GELATOR Series-Affogato crossbody bag Vietnam VND 140,000 off min. spend VND 1.8M; VND 250,000 off min. spend VND 3.09M Phone stickers (all orders) Min. spend VND 1.49M: Metal bookmark (100 pcs);

Min. spend VND 2.99M: Bow tie necklace (200 pcs);

Full set purchase (Twinkle Twinkly Plush Pendant): Get 1 random blind box Indonesia Rp50,000 off min. spend Rp800,000; Rp100,000 off min. spend Rp1,200,000 Aromatherapy disc (all orders) Min. spend Rp700,000: PU badge (700 pcs);

Min. spend Rp1,500,000: Twinkle Twinkle limited gift pack (500 packs) Malaysia RM18 off min. spend RM299; RM32 off min. spend RM399 Magnetic badge (first 150 orders only) Min. spend RM130: Transforming face pen (200 pcs);

Min. spend RM470: Tissue pack (300 pcs);

Top 3 spenders: Exclusive Twinkle Twinkle rewards (incl. "Apple of My Eyes" festival gift box, throw blanket and TOP: DIMOO WORLD × DISNEY Series Vinyl Plush Keychain Blind Box) Philippines ₱200 off min. spend ₱3,000; ₱480 off min. spend ₱6,000 Transforming face pen (first 300 orders only) Min. spend ₱2,000: PU badge (500 pcs);

Min. spend ₱4,000: Bow tie + Aromatherapy disc (100 pcs);

Top 10 spenders (min. ₱8,999): Hand-in-heart bag

With limited quantities available for selected items and gifts, the launch is expected to draw strong interest from both new buyers and existing collectors looking to secure pieces from the latest series.

Enabling faster access to new POPMART collections while enhancing collector experience

Through its partnership with POP MART, Lazada has been expanding access to new IP releases for collectors across Southeast Asia, helping to bring global launches closer to local fans. By housing POP MART's official store on the platform, Lazada also provides a trusted destination for authentic products, an important consideration in a category where exclusivity and originality are key.

Since last year, Lazada has improved its logistics services for collectors in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam to ensure faster and smoother shipping. Orders from the POP MART Official Store are now shipped using optimized logistics, making premium art toys more accessible to collectors in the region.

The continued success of POP MART on Lazada highlights a broader shift in Southeast Asia's eCommerce landscape, where shopping is increasingly driven by interest, identity, and experience. Through collaborations like this, Lazada aims to support that shift by creating more moments of discovery and connection for consumers, while helping brands bring their latest collections to market in ways that are both accessible and engaging.

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About Lazada Group

Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 14 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

SOURCE Lazada Group