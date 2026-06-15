Sony Music Solutions to Expand Global Fan Club "SoTime Fragment" for Japanese Actor Sota Fukushi to South Korea and Taiwan region on June 15

TOKYO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Solutions Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; hereinafter "SMS") and KEN ON Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo) will expand the availability of "SoTime Fragment," Sota Fukushi's global fan club via the messaging app "yodel" provided by SMS, to South Korea and Taiwan region starting Monday, June 15, 2026.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109109/202606080522/_prw_PI1fl_5Wr76Igz.jpg

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M109109/202606080522/_prw_PI2fl_1H9ij9uH.jpg

Sota Fukushi, who played one of the three leads in the Netflix original Korean drama "Can This Love Be Translated?" has captured the hearts of fans not only in South Korea but around the world. His Japan-South Korea co-production film "TOKYO BURST" is currently in theaters. Additionally, the film "The Scar-faced Cat: Way of Asura," in which he makes his Taiwanese film debut as one of the two lead actors, is scheduled for release this winter, further cementing his status as one of the most talked-about international actors today.

On Saturday, May 30, Sota Fukushi Fan Meeting 2026 - FRAGMENTS - was held in Japan as the first fan meeting in approximately two years, with tickets also available to fans living overseas. The event, which welcomed fans not only from Japan but from around the world, was a great success, with both Part 1 and Part 2 performances selling out.

Sota Fukushi has been actively sharing updates through the global fan club "SoTime Fragment," launched in February. To ensure that fans in South Korea and Taiwan region can also enjoy the same messages shared with fans in Japan, the service is now being expanded to these regions.

"SoTime Fragment" is a space designed to foster closer and more personal communication through messages directly from Sota Fukushi himself. By using the translation feature, users can enjoy the messages in their preferred language. The service is accessible by downloading the "yodel" app provided by SMS.

To celebrate the expansion of the fan club, a limited-time campaign will be offered. Users who join during the campaign period can receive messages free of charge for two weeks. Furthermore, those who continue their membership after the free trial period will receive a handwritten message featuring newly taken photos, as well as a limited-edition signed wallpaper at a later date. Please refer to the app's news section for full details.

Message from Sota Fukushi:

My fan club is finally open to fans in South Korea and Taiwan region!

Through "Can This Love Be Translated?" I had the opportunity to stay in South Korea for extended periods on several occasions, and I received such warm support from so many people. I am truly excited to be able to connect more closely with everyone there through the fan club.

I also had the chance to play a role in a movie in Taiwan region, where I spent a truly wonderful time. I am deeply grateful to everyone there for their continuing warm support.

I hope to hold fan events in both South Korea and Taiwan region in the near future.

Thank you for your continued support.

Service Overview:

This fan club allows users to receive messages, photos, and videos directly from the artist via "yodel," a fan communication app provided by SMS. The app is free to download, and the service can be used by paying a monthly membership fee. "yodel" aims to facilitate global fan engagement and plans to expand the number of supported countries/regions and languages in the future.

Click here for details and to join: https://intl.yodel-app.com/sota_fukushi/

- Global Fan Club Name: SoTime Fragment

- Membership Fees

App download and usage: Free

Chat (in-app purchase):

South Korea: 6,500 KRW/month

Taiwan region: 140 TWD/month

- Supported OS

(Smartphone) iOS 14 or later, Android 7.0 or later

(PC) Windows 11, macOS (latest version)

- Supported Languages

Japanese, English, Korean, Chinese (traditional)

*Additional languages will be added in phases

- Biography of Sota Fukushi (PDF link)

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202606080522-O1-JPlLZyUD.pdf

- Official Websites

Sota Fukushi: https://www.ken-on.co.jp/fukushi/

KEN ON Inc.: https://www.ken-on.co.jp/

Sony Music Solutions Inc.: https://www.sonymusicsolutions.co.jp/

SOURCE Sony Music Solutions Inc.