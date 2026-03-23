SORTIE Agency Honours Content Innovation with Kam Fan Bronze Award for Heroes in White

Redefining Brand Integration: A Strategic Narrative That Resonates with Audiences and Industry Alike

HONG KONG, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SORTIE Agency has emerged as a standout at the 41st Kam Fan Awards, one of the advertising industry's most prestigious annual events, securing a Bronze award for its integrated marketing campaign centred around the TVB prime-time drama Heroes in White, created for the brand Herbalgy.

SORTIE Agency broke the traditional framework of brand placement by embedding brand messaging into the very fabric of the TVB prime-time drama Heroes in White. The series was inspired by the true story of Herbalgy's founder, Professor Tinly Wong Tin-chee, a respected Practitioner of Chinese Medicine, transforming the brand's 'Pain Management' philosophy into the core narrative of the drama. Throughout the viewing experience, audiences naturally absorbed the professional solutions offered by Herbalgy and its sub-brands, Touch-Cool, Herbalgy, and Tibet Red, which target the upper, central, and lower body respectively, as characters encountered relatable situations involving headaches, back pain, and sports injuries.

Innovative Content Marketing: Narrative-Driven Brand Education

The Kam Fan Awards, established in 1984 by the Hong Kong Association of Advertising Agencies, are renowned for their rigorous judging standards and are widely regarded as one of the most influential creative awards in the Asia-Pacific region. SORTIE Agency's recognition underscores the exceptional calibre of its content marketing strategy, excelling in both creative vision and measurable impact.

SORTIE Agency's approach centred on 'non-intrusive' content integration, allowing the motivations for product use to be driven by the narrative itself. Each episode outro concluded with Professor Wong personally sharing his expertise in Chinese medicine, transforming what could have been a conventional hard sell into a credible educational experience. This strategy not only reinforced Herbalgy's professional positioning as a 'Pain Management Expert' but also successfully elevated the brand from a traditional medicated oil into a systematic provider of wellness knowledge.

11.8 Million Viewers Witness a Market Phenomenon: Herbalgy Sales Surge

The campaign's market performance garnered significant recognition from the judging panel. Heroes in White achieved a peak viewership rating of 24.2 points, reaching over 11.8 million viewers. In the first week of its broadcast, Herbalgy recorded an extraordinary 1,500% surge in product sales. Through this initiative, SORTIE Agency demonstrated how brand storytelling can itself become the content medium, creating immediate commercial returns while simultaneously building enduring brand value.

Heroes in White was made possible through the unwavering support and trust of the TVB team, who partnered with SORTIE Agency to break new ground and seamlessly integrate brand content into a prime-time drama. Sincere gratitude is also extended to Herbalgy for their courage and trust, entrusting the agency with the opportunity to transform the founder's authentic story into a narrative that resonated deeply with audiences. This award affirms that when brand, creative partner, and media platform unite to innovate, the result is an exceptional viewing and communications experience of market value.

About SORTIE Agency

SORTIE Agency is a strategy-led integrated marketing firm that specialises in aligning brand objectives with cultural narratives. The agency develops campaigns that combine cultural relevance with measurable business outcomes. Its comprehensive suite of premium integrated marketing services includes strategic branding, creative marketing, digital transformation, event production, photo and video content, influencer marketing, and public relations and media management. Whether operating in local or global markets, SORTIE Agency applies international standards to broaden brand perspectives and extend market influence.

The agency operates on the principle that strong brands are not limited by geography. With extensive experience in international marketing, SORTIE Agency navigates diverse markets and cultural contexts to help clients expand their global presence across language and regional boundaries. The team possesses strong cross-cultural communication capabilities and market insight, supported by a deep understanding of consumer behaviour and psychology. Strategies are tailored to engage target audiences with precision and relevance.

SORTIE Agency is driven by challenge and defined by results. Each project reflects a commitment to quality and a focused execution approach. The agency strives to ensure that a brand's message is not only communicated effectively but also resonates on a deeper level with its intended audience.

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SOURCE SORTIE Agency