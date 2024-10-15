Soul Boutique Hotel Phu Quoc: A Creative Haven for Young and Artsy Travelers

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Boutique Hotel is thrilled to announce its grand opening on the picturesque shores of Phu Quoc Island, offering a unique blend of minimalist design and vibrant cultural expression tailored to young and artistic travelers.

Located just 15 minutes from Phu Quoc International Airport within the Marina Phu Quoc complex, Soul Boutique Hotel stands as an architectural marvel inspired by today's dynamic artsy culture. With 58 trendy yet intimate beachfront rooms, each space is crafted to spark creativity and ensure guests enjoy a memorable retreat amidst serene surroundings.

"Soul Boutique Hotel is more than just a place to stay; it's an immersive experience for those who seek inspiration in every corner," said Mr. Michiel Lugt - General Manager. "Our guests will find themselves enveloped in the island's creative spirit while enjoying modern comforts and breathtaking views."

In addition to its captivating ambiance, Soul Boutique Hotel offers shared access to world-class amenities with Sailing Club Phu Quoc. Guests can indulge in an array of activities or simply unwind by the pristine beachfront that stretches invitingly before them.

Soul Boutique Hotel is expected to have its grand opening in the 4th quarter of this year. As we open our doors, we extend a warm invitation to experience the soulful escape that is Soul Boutique Hotel – where every stay resonates with artistic flair and laid-back comfort.

For more information or reservations:

Contact: +84 (0) 2973 559 888

Website: soulphuquoc.com

SOURCE Soul Boutique Hotel Phu Quoc