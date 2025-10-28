South Korea's Leading Hair Loss Treatment Company, AESMED Co., Ltd., to Participate in Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2025

AESMED to Focus on Promoting the 1111 Hair Care Day Campaign

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AESMED Co., Ltd., a leading hair loss treatment company in South Korea, announced its participation in Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2025, the largest B2B international beauty trade fair in Asia, to be held from November 12–14, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Cosmoprof Asia brings together global beauty leaders to present the latest technologies, product innovations, and solutions, serving as a key platform shaping the beauty industry worldwide.

At Cosmoprof Asia Hong Kong 2025, AESMED will highlight its non-profit campaign, 1111 Hair Care Day. The campaign was launched in 2020 to improve awareness of hair loss treatment and provide opportunities and confidence to those experiencing hair loss. Inspired by the transformation from "1011," representing missing hair strands, to "1111," symbolizing full hair, the campaign designates October 11 to November 11 each year as the "Hair Care Season," with November 11 declared as "Hair Care Day." Beginning during the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign marks its sixth year in 2025. It has gained participation of leading Korean hair loss clinics and overseas partners in China, Japan, Malaysia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan.

AESMED has been a pioneer in the Korean hair loss treatment market for more than 20 years. In 2012, AESMED developed the alopecia cytokines therapy, which analyzes the mechanisms of cytokines that induce hair loss (produced by DHT) as well as cytokines that suppress them and promote hair growth. This innovative therapy has become an essential program at major hair loss clinics in South Korea and has been well-received by clinics in many countries, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

Globally, the population experiencing hair loss is increasing rapidly, and medical technologies for hair loss treatment are advancing. However, social awareness remains limited. A recent study published in July 2025 by the Biomedical Research Institute of Inha University Hospital(Director Gwang-Seong Choi) reported that among female hair loss patients, depression, anxiety, and quality-of-life scores worsened in proportion to the severity of hair loss. Patients struggle with changes in appearance, emotional distress, social withdrawal, and rising medical expenses.

AESMED's 1111 Hair Care Day campaign stresses that hair loss is a serious social issue affecting well-being. By dedicating November 11 each year, the campaign seeks to raise public awareness and foster empathy toward hair loss as a general health concern.

Furthermore, AESMED intends to leverage the 2026 World Congress for Hair Research, held in Seoul, to expand the campaign's global reach.

CEO Jeongwoo Yi of AESMED stated, "Any commemorative day must not be driven by commercial interests but should carry public value. It should serve as the thread and needle that unites scattered efforts. I hope to one day witness a global web seminar on hair loss, with participation from the entire industry and academia, held on November 11."

For more information, please visit www.aesmed.co.kr.

SOURCE AESMED Co., Ltd.