S&P Global Ranks Sands China in Top 1% for ESG Performance

MACAO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. has earned Top 1% rankings in both the China edition and the Global edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024, a testament to the company's impressive ESG (environmental, social and governance) achievements.

This recognition highlights Sands China's accomplishments across its three corporate responsibility pillars: People, Community and Planet. With the concerted efforts of its 26,000 team members and community partners, Sands China is the only company in the Casinos & Gaming industry category to achieve this distinction.

Sands China’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Grant Chum (fifth from right), Executive Vice President of Operations Sean McCreery (fifth from left), Vice President of Procurement and Sustainability Charlie Cai (fourth from right) and team members pose with the company’s certificates and trophies presented by S&P Global.

Regarded as one of the most prestigious publications for analysing sustainability efforts in the business world, the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook recognised Sands China with a Top 1% ranking in both the China and Global editions this year. This assessment is based on the company's score in S&P's 2023 annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

More than 1,700 companies across 60 industries from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao were assessed in the China edition of the 2024 yearbook. Sands China was one of only 12 companies achieving Top 1% ESG performance.

In the Global edition, Sands China was among only 66 companies that scored Top 1% ESG performance. The yearbook assessed over 9,400 companies across 62 industries.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd., said: "We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised by S&P Global for our efforts in corporate sustainability. We extend our gratitude to our team members for their dedication to supporting the company's sustainable development strategy as we strive for excellence in ESG. Being recognised as an ESG leader in China is a significant achievement, but being in the top 1 percent globally and the global leader in our industry for ESG is even more gratifying. With our deep roots in Macao for over 20 years, Sands China remains committed to our three corporate responsibility pillars, People, Community, and Planet, and we dedicate this honour to our devoted team members, suppliers, and community partners for their unwavering efforts in sustainability."

Sands China's exceptional ESG performance is exemplified by its 2.33 million hours of workforce training in 2023 and a 17.5% reduction in gas emissions ahead of schedule. Additionally, the company's volunteer team, the Sands Cares Ambassadors, has contributed more than 310,000 hours of voluntary community service over the years.

S&P Global's 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an evaluation of the sustainability practices of companies from around the world, with only those performing in the top 15 percent of their industries included in the Global Sustainability Yearbook. It uses a consistent, rule-based methodology to convert an average of 1,000 data points per company to an S&P Global CSA Score.

The underlying metrics, questions, and criteria that make up the scores are weighted according to their relevance and materiality within each industry, and cover a comprehensive range of governance and economic, environmental, and social categories, including transparency and reporting, business ethics, climate strategy, labor practice indicators, human rights, and human capital development. With 62 industry-specific questionnaires each containing more than 100 questions covering an average of 23 different key themes, the CSA data is convincing, insightful and actionable.

In addition to the Global Sustainability Yearbook, S&P Global has also recognised Sands China's ESG achievements in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). In 2023, Sands China was listed in the DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific indices, marking the company's second consecutive year on the world index and its third on the Asia Pacific index. The DJSI is one of the most highly recognised indices for corporate sustainability and is considered the gold standard for measuring and advancing global ESG efforts.

Sands China executes its ESG efforts within the context of the People, Community, and Planet pillars of parent company Las Vegas Sands' corporate social responsibility platform. A variety of initiatives include programmes such as the Sands ECO360 global sustainability programme; the Sands Cares corporate giving and community engagement programme; and the Sands China Academy, a team member professional development programme. Sands China's strong track record in sustainable business performance through the economic value and social impact it has delivered is part of its commitment to serve the Macao community and contribute to making it a better place to live and work.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Venetian Macau Limited

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: [email protected]

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sands China Ltd.